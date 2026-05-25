Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will fly to New Delhi on May 26 (Tuesday) to meet the Congress high command, setting off intense speculation about a possible cabinet reshuffle or a change in state leadership. The invitation comes three years into the Congress government’s five‑year term and amid a long‑running power struggle between Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Party insiders say the meeting, expected to include Rahul Gandhi, could cover Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council election strategy, but many in Karnataka are watching for signals about a cabinet rejig or a final decision on the chief ministership, said a report of ANI.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to meet the Congress party leadership in Delhi on 26th May (file pic) pic.twitter.com/bGFcTJtgbW — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2026

The central leadership’s decision to summon Siddaramaiah follows mounting discontent within the state unit. For the past 18 months DK Shivakumar’s camp has repeatedly asserted that he would soon assume the chief minister’s post- claims that have not materialised. A senior party functionary commented, “It’s been the same tune for three years now,” reflecting frustration over the unresolved succession chatter. With Siddaramaiah scheduled to meet party leaders in Delhi, local Congress workers and ministers are anxious for clarity.

Is Cabinet reshuffle on the agenda?

Several factors make a cabinet reshuffle a likely topic during Siddaramaiah’s visit:

Demand from legislators: Many MLAs and ministers have publicly and privately asked for changes, with some setting deadlines for a reshuffle. They argue fresh faces or reallocated portfolios would reinvigorate governance and public messaging.

Electoral calculus: The government completed three years in office May 2026, and the party is beginning to prepare for the 2028 assembly polls. Leaders believe a reshuffle could correct course ahead of building poll momentum.

Internal factional pressure: DK Shivakumar’s supporters want reward and recognition for his role in the 2023 victory, while Siddaramaiah’s loyalists caution against hasty moves that could split the party.

Siddaramaiah vs Shivakumar: The power equation

The leadership tussle is rooted in both personalities and caste calculations. Siddaramaiah, 77, is an established leader who has long championed backward classes and minorities- a core Congress constituency. He is “the longest-serving chief minister in Karnataka” and has long-standing influence in the state party structure. DK Shivakumar, 65, a Vokkaliga leader and the state party president as well as deputy CM, enjoys strong grassroots support and is credited with organisational groundwork that helped secure the 2023 victory.

Party insiders say the supposed power-sharing understanding that some allege existed at the time of government formation in 2023 has been ambiguously handled by the high command. “The central leadership has been avoiding a final call, citing various reasons,” a source said to ANI. That ambivalence has fuelled speculations about whether Siddaramaiah will be asked to step down, whether portfolios will be reshuffled, or whether Shivakumar will be placated through a bigger role.

Possible scenarios likely to emerge after Delhi meeting

Limited cabinet reshuffle: The high command could ask Siddaramaiah to reshuffle portfolios and accommodate discontented leaders without changing the chief minister. This would be a face‑saving option that addresses immediate grievances while maintaining continuity.

Major reshuffle with DK Shivakumar gains: A more extensive reshuffle might elevate Shivakumar’s status through key ministries or additional responsibilities, appeasing his camp without changing the CM.

No change, but a roadmap: The leadership could endorse Siddaramaiah’s continuation for stability while promising a clearer succession plan later, asking both leaders to work together publicly.

Leadership change: Though less likely without detailed consultations, the high command could still decide to replace Siddaramaiah with Shivakumar- a high‑risk move that could reshape state politics.

Impact on governance and schemes

Uncertainty over leadership has tangible effects. The state government administers guarantee schemes with annual allocations exceeding Rs 50,000 crore. Senior leaders worry that prolonged ambiguity undermines the government’s development narrative and fuels anti‑incumbency. “Further delay could be disastrous for the party’s prospects,” one minister observed, noting that voters expect delivery and a clear direction.

Karnataka’s electoral map requires delicate balancing of caste and regional equations. The BJP-JDS alliance poses a strategic threat: BJP’s strength among Lingayats in North Karnataka and JDS efforts to consolidate Vokkaliga votes in Old Mysuru are real factors. Shivakumar’s Vokkaliga base matters electorally and sidelining him could alienate a crucial vote bank. Conversely, Siddaramaiah’s appeal among backward classes and minorities also remains central to Congress’s coalition.

Central leadership’s calculus

The Congress high command faces a trade-off between short‑term stability and long‑term electoral strategy. Some senior leaders advocate decisive action to end the uncertainty; others counsel caution to avoid a split. The example of handling of Kerala- where the high command respected local consensus in appointing VD Satheesan– is cited as precedent for allowing state dynamics to guide decisions.

Within Karnataka, expectations are high that the Delhi meeting will yield tangible outcomes. Party cadres and leaders believe the high command must act soon to stem discontent. Outside observers note that the Centre’s approach will send a signal- a firm endorsement of Siddaramaiah would prioritise continuity; a reshuffle or leadership change would signal a more aggressive attempt to reset the state unit ahead of the 2028 polls.