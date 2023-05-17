Karnataka LIVE Updates: Deadlock over CM post continues, DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah meets Rahul and Kharge

Karnataka CM latest news: Amid hectic consultations to decide who will sit on the throne, Karnataka’s two chief ministerial aspirants Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar held separate meetings with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday. The two leaders discussed the issue of chief ministership and modalities of government formation in Karnataka. AICC general secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala and general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal were also present during the meeting between Kharge and Gandhi. The Congress party won a thumping victory in the state on May 13 bagging 135 seats in the 224-member Assembly.

Top party leaders were, however, tight-lipped on who was the probable choice for the chief minister’s post and by when the decision would be taken. In Hyderabad, party leader Pawan Khera said that a decision on the appointment of the chief minister of Karnataka will be known in a day or two. Reportedly, it is Sonia Gandhi who would likely take the final call on the CM decision.

09:38 (IST) 17 May 2023 Karnataka Live: Siddaramaiah meets Kharge Former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who has been camping in the national capital since Monday, met Mallikarjun Kharge for over an hour, and the two leaders discussed various issues related to Karnataka government formation.