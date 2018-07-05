Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy’s family accused of Rs 3.17 crore property tax evasion, brother smells Congress conspiracy

Six family members of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy are facing the heat for allegedly evading property tax for 10 years between 2008-09 and 2018-19 which amounts to Rs 3.17 crore. The six members of the family are CM’s wife Anitha Kumaraswamy, HD Revanna’s wife Bhawani Revana, CM’s brother HD Ramesh, HD Shaila (CM’s sister), H Kavitha (CM’s sister-in-law) and Anasurya (CM’s sister). While Anitha allegedly defaulted Rs 5.85 lakh, his brother’s wife defaulted Rs 41.79 lakh. The other members owe the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) around Rs 55.21 lakh each.

All the tax defaults are linked to properties owned in RMZ Centennial Whitefield in Bengaluru. The names of all six members are mentioned in a list of BBMP defaulters that emerged in the media on Thursday. The civic body commissioner Manjunath Prasad, however, said that the family has no arrears.

CM Kumaraswamy has also denied all allegations and brother HD Revanna, who also is a Minister in the present government, has blamed the ruling partner Congress for all the mess.

When the CM was asked about the taxes, he rubbished the report calling it a conspiracy against his family. “My family members are not tax defaulters, you can go check. Why are you playing false reports? Everything is remitted, all this news is mischief. Don’t mislead the public. Our family, we have not neglected any tax. Our family is a very responsible family in the state. This is a conspiracy,” he said.

His brother HD Revana, however, smelled a conspiracy on the hands of the ruling ally Congress. He said that the document was released by some Congress members.

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP spokesperson Prakash S said that the CM should clear all the dues immediately. “HD Kumaraswamy is the head of the state, he should clear all taxes immediately and set an example. It is unfortunate that he is calling it a conspiracy,”

“Family of Kumaraswamy owes Rs 3.17 crore to BBMP, the same BBMP where JD(S) has another unholy alliance with the Congress. Kumaraswamy, we suggest your family to first pay the taxes correctly & may be then your government can use this money to waive off few farmers loans,” Karnataka BJP tweeted.