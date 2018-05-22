At HD Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in as Karnataka CM, Opposition’s show of strength: Here’s the guest list

JD(S) leader and Karnataka chief minister-designate H D Kumaraswamy presents a bouquet to Congress President Rahul Gandhi, during a meeting at latter’s residence, in New Delhi, on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday despite not getting the majority in the recently held assembly elections will also be used as an opportunity by the Opposition to showcase its strength as parties set sight on the equations ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The event is set to turn into a mega anti-BJP show with top leaders of the opposition block set to mark their presence at the ceremony on the steps of Vidhan Soudha at 4:30 pm where Governor Vajubhai Vala will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the 58-year-old politician.

This will be the second time when Kumaraswamy will sit at the helm of state affairs. He had previously served as Karnataka CM between February 2006 and October 2007 when JD(S) and BJP had joined ranks to form a government.

The guest list for the ceremony includes heavyweights like UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi among others. The Congress party has already confirmed that both the leaders will attend Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in on Wednesday. “UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be in attendance when HD Kumaraswamy takes his oath as the CM of Karnataka on the 23rd of May,” the Congress party tweeted.

Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled states are also expected to grace the event. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana CM Chandrashekhar Rao are among others who have been invited to be part of the swearing-in ceremony of the new JD(S)-Congress government. Former Uttar Pradesh CMs Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati are also expected to attend the event.

Speaking to a leading Hindi news channel this afternoon, Akhilesh Yadav confirmed that he will visit Bengaluru tomorrow where he will personally congratulate the new Chief Minister. To a question on whether Wednesday’s gathering be seen as an attempt to send a message to all opposition parties to come together to take on the BJP in next year’s general elections, he said that nothing much should be seen from tomorrow’s gathering and maintained that his visit will be more personal.

According to Danish Ali of JD(S), RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader Ajit Singh, Dushyant Chautala of ILND, Sitaram Yechury of CPI(M) have also been invited. Besides, several other senior leaders of the Congress and JD(S) are expected to be present on the occasion.

According to reports, Kumaraswamy will take oath alone tomorrow. The Cabinet will be expanded after he proves the majority on the floor of the House. He will seek floor test only after the election of the Speaker which is expected to take place on Thursday. Kumaraswamy is all set to sail through the trust vote as the JD(S)-Congress combine have 116 MLAs in the 224-member House. However, elections were held across 222 seats. The alliance needs the support of 112 MLAs.