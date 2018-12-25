Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy caught on camera ordering ‘kill them mercilessly’, draws BJP ire

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy landed himself in a major controversy when he was caught on camera telling someone to ‘shoot mercilessly’, perhaps the killers of a local Janata Dal (Secular) leader. According to a tweet by news agency ANI, Kumaraswamy was heard asking ‘who killed?’ And then instructed to ‘kill the miscreant mercilessly’.

“He (murdered JD(S) leader Prakash) was a good man. I don’t know why did they murder him. Kill them (assailants) mercilessly in a shootout, no problem,” ANI quoted him as saying on Monday.

#WATCH Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy caught on cam telling someone on the phone ‘He(murdered JDS leader Prakash) was a good man, I don’t know why did they murder him. Kill them (assailants) mercilessly in a shootout, no problem. (24.12.18) pic.twitter.com/j42dqiRs0a — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2018



The video was believed to be recorded during the CM’s visit to Sainik School campus in Vijaayapura. The CM was upset over the killing of JD(S) leader Honnalagere Prakash in Maddur town of Mandya district.

Later, when CM was asked about his order, the JD(S) leader said that he was emotional and that the killers will be put behind the bars.

“It (kill assailants mercilessly) was not my order, I was emotional at that moment. they (killers) are the reason for two murders and they were in jail. they came out on bail 2 days ago and killed another person (JDS leader Prakash), this is how they are misusing bail,” he told news agency ANI.

The clip has now gone viral on social media with the opposition BJP training guns at the Congress-JD(S) government. The party said that accused Kumaraswamy of creating anarchy in the state.

BJP MP from Udupi-Chikmagalur constituency Shobha Karandlaje said that there is complete chaos and dictatorship in Karnataka. “This is highly condemnable act,” he said.

“Karnataka Chief Minister orders ‘encounter killing’ on camera… But it should be fine because he is CM of a ‘secular coalition’ and secular people can kill anyone at will. Everyone will bury their heads in the sand and pretend as if nothing ever happened,” Amit Malviya, BJP’s national Information & Technology in charge said.

Karnataka BJP president BS Yeddyurappa also launched a scathing attack on Kumaraswamy. He said, “I never expected this from the Chief Minister. If he speaks like this, what will happen to the law and order situation? An irresponsible and nonsense statement by Kumaraswamy.”