Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy bans officials from carrying mobiles to meetings

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

Within days of taking charge as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy has banned the state government officials from carrying mobiles to his meetings to enforce discipline and avoid diversions, a top official said on Saturday.

“The Chief Minister has directed to ensure that the officials do not carry mobile phones to the meetings to avoid distractions and to enforce discipline,” state’s Chief Secretary K. Ratna Prabha told IANS here.

Calling it a welcome move, the Chief Secretary said the decision to ban mobile phones will ensure that the officials contribute effectively to the meetings.

“It is a welcome step by the Chief Minister as distractions through mobile phones will be removed during crucial meetings,” she added.

The Chief Minister’s decision came 10 days after he took charge on May 23 and held only a few meetings with the officials.

A senior officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) rank in the state, however, declined to comment on Kumaraswamy’s order.