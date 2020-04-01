Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa to donate one year’s salary to fight COVID-19

Published: April 1, 2020 10:32:54 AM

Yediyurappa on March 25 had appealed to people to help the state government by donating money for the advanced medical support system to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Yediyurappa on March 25 had appealed to people to help the state government by donating money for the advanced medical support system to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced he will donate his one year’s salary to the Chief Minister Relief Fund COVID-19. He has appealed to Ministers, legislators, Members of
Parliament, officials and citizens to also do their bit and contribute in whatever capacity possible to help the state in fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

“It is a very difficult time that we are all going through. And it is important that we fight this epidemic
together. Personally, I am donating my one year’s salary to the #CMRF Covid19. I request you all to contribute, however small, and help #Karnataka fight #Corona.Thank you,” Yediyurappa tweeted along with a video message announcing the same.

Yediyurappa on March 25 had appealed to people to help the state government by donating money for the advanced medical support system to fight the spread of COVID-19. Those willing to donate can transfer funds online and also send cheques or DDs to Chief Minister Relief Fund COVID- 19, he had said.

