Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai invites global business leaders to invest in state

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday met with envoys of several countries and invited them to attend the three-day Global Investors Meet (GIM) happening in Bengaluru in November and urged them to bring new business to the state.

The event was attended by Shri Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Govt of India, Shri Murugesh Nirani, Minister for Large and Medium Industries, Govt. of Karnataka along with ambassadors, trade commissioners, and other officials from several countries including Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, Romania, Finland, South Korea, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, among others.

Speaking at the event, Joshi said that the jump in India’s ranking from 142 in 2014 to 79th in 2020 was a result of the central government’s efforts to promote trade and investment in the country.

“As the world is recovering from the pandemic, Karnataka has created the right kind of policies, atmosphere and infrastructure for the global companies to invest and prosper in the state. Karnataka has got a very rich heritage along with rare rich natural resources and 10 agro-climatic zones making it a land of opportunity and dreams. I take this wonderful opportunity to invite all diplomats as well as the businessman of all countries to come and do business in Karnataka,” Bommai said.

The three-day Global Investor Meet – Invest Karnataka 2022 – a flagship investor event for the state of Karnataka would be held in Bengaluru from 2nd – 4th November 2022. This time, the event is held under the theme “Build for the World” reflecting on the role Karnataka aims to play in the global supply chain.