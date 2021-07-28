Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai hikes monthly pension for these categories – check who all benefit

Bommai said that he will follow the guidelines formed by his predecessor.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has set the ball rolling on his first day in office. Minutes after taking charge, the chief minister took several pro-people decisions in his first cabinet meeting which included a hike in monthly pensions for different categories. Bommai said that his government will be ‘pro-people’ and the welfare of ‘farmers, poor, downtrodden, oppressed, backward communities, women and children’ will be its top priority.

As part of the measures, the CM announced a hike in monthly pensions for widows and old aged people.

“Widow pension has been increased from Rs 600 to Rs 800 at an additional cost of Rs 414 crores helping 17.25 lakh beneficiaries. Financial assistance for Divyang people is increased from Rs 600 to Rs 800 at a cost of Rs 90 crores helping 3.66 lakh beneficiaries,” said the Karnataka CM.

He also said that the hike in old-age pension will benefit 35.98 lakh people. “The Old Age Pension under Sandhya Suraksha scheme will be increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 at an additional cost of Rs 863.52 cr helping 35.98 lakh people….We’ll focus on maintaining fiscal discipline via efficient utilisation of resources and reducing expenditure amid COVID,” said Bommai.

He also said that a new scholarship scheme will be launched for the kids of farmers. “New scholarship scheme will be brought for the children of farmers with Rs 1000 crores,” said Bommai.

Bommai said that he will follow the guidelines formed by his predecessor. “BS Yediyurappa started people friendly & pro-people programs & managed everything well even in financial crisis. I’ll follow the guidelines formed by him. I’ll visit flood-affected places and have asked for time from the PM. I’ll go once he calls me,” he said.

Bommai also said that he has directed officials to focus on the time-bound implementation of development programs with inter-departmental coordination.