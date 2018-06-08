Karnataka cabinet tussle: Congress MLAs revolt against party in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy admits to ‘some tension’

On Friday, a number of supporters of several disgruntled Karnataka Congress MLAs held a protest outside the party office in Bengaluru.

Weeks after the HD Kumaraswamy-led JD(S)-Congress coalition government in the state proved its majority on the floor of the house, there appears to be no let down in the tensions that prevailed among Congressmen in Karnataka over cabinet allocation. On Friday, a number of supporters of several disgruntled Karnataka Congress MLAs held a protest outside the party office in Bengaluru. The development comes a day after several MLAs held separate meetings in the city.

As part of the power-sharing exercise, the Congress had to drop several key members of the previous Siddaramaiah ministry. The heavyweights among those denied a cabinet birth included M B Patil, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Ramalinga Reddy, R Roshan Baig, H K Patil, Tanvir Sait, Shamanur Sivashankarappaand Satish Jarkhiholi.

News agency PTI reported that senior leader MB Patil held a meeting with MTB Nagaraj, Satish Jarkiholi, Sudhakar and Roshan Baig. Speaking to media after the meeting, Jarkiholi, who is also an AICC secretary, said that they were “unhappy” over not getting ministership.

“We have discussed about how to set it right by bringing it to the notice of state and Delhi party leadership about capable and efficient aspirants. We have discussed this yesterday also.. today also we discussed and we will meet again,” he said.

Admitting that he was a ministerial aspirant, former minister MB Patil said nothing was more important than self-respect for him, but “that doesn’t mean being anti-party”.

He further expressed his displeasure over not getting a ministerial eirth and said that he won’t accept a berth in the second round of expansion. “…I’m not a second-class citizen. I don’t have any aspirations further… even Deputy Chief Minister for North Karnataka then (before first cabinet expansion), I had asked for it,” Patil said.

Earlier today, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy too accepted that there was some tension among the Congress leaders. “Yes, there is some tension there, but I am confident that the Congress leaders will take the right decision,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The 224-member strong Karnataka cabinet can have a maximum of 32 ministers. Currently, the council of minister comprises of 27 leaders, including the chief minister and his deputy.