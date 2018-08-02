Karnataka Cabinet sub-committee under CM on special package for industries

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy

The Karnataka cabinet today decided to constitute a cabinet sub-committee under the leadership of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to decide on

giving special package of incentives to industries.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the cabinet sub-committee headed by the Chief Minister, based on criteria such as proposed investment, job creation and other factors, will decide on giving special package of

incentives.

“Industries department gives special package of incentives for mega projects, ultra projects and super projects, under industrial, textile and aerospace policies.For this we have set up a cabinet sub-committee,” Gowda said.

The sub-committee will also have Industries Minister, Small Scale Industries Minister and Revenue Minister as its members, he said.

Gowda said the cabinet has also decided to give a grant of Rs 15 crore to National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), located in Bengaluru, for setting up a Centre of Excellence in Agri Innovation, to support innovations and startups in the field of agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry.

The cabinet has approved Rs 114 crore for Koppal Government Medical College, Rs 112 crore for Gadag Government Medical College; Rs 113 crore for Chamarajanagar Government Medical College and Rs 134 crore for Mysuru Super Speciality Hospital, for upgradation purpose.

The government has also decided to frame rules under the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, for appointment of teachers to about 22 educational

institutions that are run with the revenue of endowment department temples, as there was no transparency on

appointments.