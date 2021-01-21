Karnataka cabinet reshuffle: BS Yediyurappa allocates portfolios to 7 new ministers — Check who gets what

The chief minister had inducted these seven new ministers last Wednesday.

BS Yediyurappa cabinet: Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa today allocated portfolios to seven new ministers and changed ministries for some of the existing ministers. The chief minister had inducted these seven new ministers last Wednesday. Among the members brought in the ministries are Aravind Limbavali, Angara S, CP Yogeshwara, MTB Nagaraj, Murugesh Nirani, R Shankar, and Umesh Katti.

Yediyurappa has given the Forest Department to Arvind Limbavali; Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport to Angara S; Minor Irrigation department to CP Yogeshwara; Excise Minister to MTB Nagaraj; Mines and Geology to Murugesh Nirani; Municipal Administration and Sericulture to R Shankar; and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs to Umesh Katti.

The chief minister has also effected some changes in existing ministries. J C Madhuswamy, who was minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Minor Irrigation, will now be in-charge of Medical Education. The Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation department has now been alloted to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai as an additional portfolio. The Medical Education Department was with Health and Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar.

Anand Singh, who had the forest department, will now be heading the Tourism portfolio in addition to Environment and Ecology. Another minister CC Patil, who earlier held the Mines and Geology portfolio, has now got the charge of Small Scale Industries and Information and Public Relations.

Kota Srinivas Poojari has now been given the Muzrai and Backward Classes Welfare Department. He was earlier handling Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport Department. Prabhu Chauhan has been divested of Haj and Wakf Department. Now, he will have only one ministry, Animal Husbandry.

The chief minister has also taken back the Sugar department from Labour Minister A Shivaram Hebbar. K Gopalaiah has been divested of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs Department, and has now been made incharge of Horticulture and Sugar departments. KC Narayana Gowda has been made in-charge of Youth Empowerment, Sports, Haj and Wakf Departments. He has been divested of Municipal Administration, Horticulture and Sericulture departments portfolios.

Yediyurappa has kept the Cabinet Affairs, Finance, Bangalore Development, Energy, Intelligence, Planning, Programme Monitoring Statistics, Infrastructure Development and all unallocated portfolios with himself. He also kept the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms with himself.