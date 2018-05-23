​​​
Karnataka Cabinet ministers list 2018: Check full list of ministers in HD Kumaraswamy government

Along with Kumaraswamy, Congress leader G Parmeshwara will be sworn-in as the deputy chief minister of the state.

By: | Updated: May 23, 2018 11:42 AM
The JD(S), which won 38 seats in the elections is likely to keep lesser portfolios than Congress, which got 78.

Karnataka Cabinet ministers list 2018: Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy will be sworn-in as the chief minister of Karnataka on Wednesday. Along with Kumaraswamy, Congress leader G Parmeshwara will be sworn-in as the deputy chief minister of the state. All eyes will be on the Kumaraswamy Cabinet which will comprise ministers from both Congress and the JD(S). The JD(S), which won 38 seats in the elections is likely to keep less number of portfolios than Congress, which won 78 seats in recently-concluded Karnataka Assembly elections 2018.

Here’s the full list of ministers in Karnataka cabinet:

– HD Kumaraswamy – Chief Minister

– G Parmeshwara – Deputy Chief Minister

Here’s the full list of ministers in Karnataka OUTGOING cabinet:

Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister of Karnataka
Department of Cabinet Affairs
Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms
Department of Finance including Institutional Finance and Small Savings and Lotteries
Information and Public Relations
Intelligence Wing from Home Department
Any other Department not specifically allocated
INC Varuna

2 DR. G. PARAMESHWARA

Home Department excluding Intelligence Wing

INC Hadagali

3 R.V. DESHPANDE

Large and Medium Scale Industries from Commerce and Industries Department

Infrastructure Development

INC Haliyal

4 T.B. JAYACHANDRA

Law, Justice and Human Rights from Law Department
Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation from DPAL
Minor Irrigation from Water Resource Department
INC Sira

5 B. RAMANATHA RAI

Forest
Ecology and Environment Department
INC Bantval

6 H.K. PATIL

Rural Development
Panchayat Raj Development
INC Gadag

7 RAMALINGA REDDY

Transport Department

INC B.t.m. layout

8 DR. H.C. MAHADEVAPPA

Public Works

Ports and Inland Transport Department excluding Ports and Inland Transport
INC T. narasipur

9 K.J. GEORGE

All subjects pertaining to Bangalore City from Urban Development Department
INC Sarvagnanagar

10 H.S. MAHADEVA PRASAD

Co-operation Department exluding Agriculture Marketing
Sugar from Commerce and Industries Department
INC Gundulpet

11 U.T. KHADER

Food and Civil Supplies
Consumer Affairs Department
INC Mangalore

12 H. ANJANEYA

Social Welfare Department
Backward Classes Welfare Department
INC HOlakere

13 D.K. SHIVAKUMAR
Energy Department
INC Kanakapura

14 R. ROSHAN BAIG

Urban Development Department
Haj from Minority Welfare and Wakf Department
INC Shivajinagar

15 smt. Umashree

Women & child development
Empowerment of differently disabled & senior citizens
Kannada and culture from Kannada and Culture, Information Department
INC Terdal

16 KRISHNA BYRE GOWDA

Agriculture Department
INC Byatarayanapura

17 DR. SHARANAPRAKASH RUDRAPPA PATIL

Medical Education from Health and Family Welfare Department
INC Sedam

18 TANVEER SAIT

Primary and Secondary from Education from Education Department
Minority Welfare and Wakf Department excluding Haj
INC

19 SHAMANOOR SHIVASHANKARAPPA MALLIKARJUNA

Agricultural Marketing from Co-operation Department
Horticulture Department excluding Sericulture
INC Davanagere south

20 SHAMANOOR SHIVASHANKARAPPA MALLIKARJUNA

Health and Family Welfare excluding Medical Education
INC

21 KAGODU THIMMAPPA Revenue Department excluding Muzrai INC

22 JARAKIHOLI RAMESH LAXMANRAO Small Scale Industries from Commerce and Industries Department INC

23 JM.R. SEETHARAM

Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics Department
Science and Technology from IT & BT, Science and Technology Department
INC

24 JSANTHOSH S. LAD Labour Department INC

25 BASAVARAJ RAYAREDDI Higher Education from Education Department INC

26 METI HULLAPPA YAMANAPPA Excise from Finance Department INC

27 M.B. PATIL

Major and Medium Irrigation from Water Resources Department

INC Babaleshwar

28 VINAY KULKARNI

Mines and Geology from Commerce and Industries Department

INC Dharwad

29 A. MANJU

Animal Husbandry from Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department
Sericulture from Horticulture Department
INC Arkalgud

30 Mr. Krishnappa Housing INC Vijaynagar

