Karnataka Cabinet ministers list 2018: Check full list of ministers in HD Kumaraswamy government

Karnataka Cabinet ministers list 2018: Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy will be sworn-in as the chief minister of Karnataka on Wednesday. Along with Kumaraswamy, Congress leader G Parmeshwara will be sworn-in as the deputy chief minister of the state. All eyes will be on the Kumaraswamy Cabinet which will comprise ministers from both Congress and the JD(S). The JD(S), which won 38 seats in the elections is likely to keep less number of portfolios than Congress, which won 78 seats in recently-concluded Karnataka Assembly elections 2018.

Here’s the full list of ministers in Karnataka cabinet:

– HD Kumaraswamy – Chief Minister

– G Parmeshwara – Deputy Chief Minister

Here’s the full list of ministers in Karnataka OUTGOING cabinet:

Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister of Karnataka

Department of Cabinet Affairs

Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms

Department of Finance including Institutional Finance and Small Savings and Lotteries

Information and Public Relations

Intelligence Wing from Home Department

Any other Department not specifically allocated

INC Varuna

2 DR. G. PARAMESHWARA

Home Department excluding Intelligence Wing

INC Hadagali

3 R.V. DESHPANDE

Large and Medium Scale Industries from Commerce and Industries Department

Infrastructure Development

INC Haliyal

4 T.B. JAYACHANDRA

Law, Justice and Human Rights from Law Department

Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation from DPAL

Minor Irrigation from Water Resource Department

INC Sira

5 B. RAMANATHA RAI

Forest

Ecology and Environment Department

INC Bantval

6 H.K. PATIL

Rural Development

Panchayat Raj Development

INC Gadag

7 RAMALINGA REDDY

Transport Department

INC B.t.m. layout

8 DR. H.C. MAHADEVAPPA

Public Works

Ports and Inland Transport Department excluding Ports and Inland Transport

INC T. narasipur

9 K.J. GEORGE

All subjects pertaining to Bangalore City from Urban Development Department

INC Sarvagnanagar

10 H.S. MAHADEVA PRASAD

Co-operation Department exluding Agriculture Marketing

Sugar from Commerce and Industries Department

INC Gundulpet

11 U.T. KHADER

Food and Civil Supplies

Consumer Affairs Department

INC Mangalore

12 H. ANJANEYA

Social Welfare Department

Backward Classes Welfare Department

INC HOlakere

13 D.K. SHIVAKUMAR

Energy Department

INC Kanakapura

14 R. ROSHAN BAIG

Urban Development Department

Haj from Minority Welfare and Wakf Department

INC Shivajinagar

15 smt. Umashree

Women & child development

Empowerment of differently disabled & senior citizens

Kannada and culture from Kannada and Culture, Information Department

INC Terdal

16 KRISHNA BYRE GOWDA

Agriculture Department

INC Byatarayanapura

17 DR. SHARANAPRAKASH RUDRAPPA PATIL

Medical Education from Health and Family Welfare Department

INC Sedam

18 TANVEER SAIT

Primary and Secondary from Education from Education Department

Minority Welfare and Wakf Department excluding Haj

INC

19 SHAMANOOR SHIVASHANKARAPPA MALLIKARJUNA

Agricultural Marketing from Co-operation Department

Horticulture Department excluding Sericulture

INC Davanagere south

20 SHAMANOOR SHIVASHANKARAPPA MALLIKARJUNA

Health and Family Welfare excluding Medical Education

INC

21 KAGODU THIMMAPPA Revenue Department excluding Muzrai INC

22 JARAKIHOLI RAMESH LAXMANRAO Small Scale Industries from Commerce and Industries Department INC

23 JM.R. SEETHARAM

Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics Department

Science and Technology from IT & BT, Science and Technology Department

INC

24 JSANTHOSH S. LAD Labour Department INC

25 BASAVARAJ RAYAREDDI Higher Education from Education Department INC

26 METI HULLAPPA YAMANAPPA Excise from Finance Department INC

27 M.B. PATIL

Major and Medium Irrigation from Water Resources Department

INC Babaleshwar

28 VINAY KULKARNI

Mines and Geology from Commerce and Industries Department

INC Dharwad

29 A. MANJU

Animal Husbandry from Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department

Sericulture from Horticulture Department

INC Arkalgud

30 Mr. Krishnappa Housing INC Vijaynagar