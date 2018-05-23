Karnataka Cabinet ministers list 2018: Check full list of ministers in HD Kumaraswamy government

Karnataka Cabinet ministers list 2018: Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy will be sworn-in as the chief minister of Karnataka on Wednesday. Along with Kumaraswamy, Congress leader G Parmeshwara will be sworn-in as the deputy chief minister of the state. All eyes will be on the Kumaraswamy Cabinet which will comprise ministers from both Congress and the JD(S). The JD(S), which won 38 seats in the elections is likely to keep less number of portfolios than Congress, which won 78 seats in recently-concluded Karnataka Assembly elections 2018.
Here’s the full list of ministers in Karnataka cabinet:
– HD Kumaraswamy – Chief Minister
– G Parmeshwara – Deputy Chief Minister
Here’s the full list of ministers in Karnataka cabinet:
– HD Kumaraswamy – Chief Minister
– G Parmeshwara – Deputy Chief Minister
Here’s the full list of ministers in Karnataka OUTGOING cabinet:
Siddaramaiah
Chief Minister of Karnataka
Department of Cabinet Affairs
Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms
Department of Finance including Institutional Finance and Small Savings and Lotteries
Information and Public Relations
Intelligence Wing from Home Department
Any other Department not specifically allocated
INC Varuna
2 DR. G. PARAMESHWARA
Home Department excluding Intelligence Wing
INC Hadagali
3 R.V. DESHPANDE
Large and Medium Scale Industries from Commerce and Industries Department
Infrastructure Development
INC Haliyal
4 T.B. JAYACHANDRA
Law, Justice and Human Rights from Law Department
Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation from DPAL
Minor Irrigation from Water Resource Department
INC Sira
5 B. RAMANATHA RAI
Forest
Ecology and Environment Department
INC Bantval
6 H.K. PATIL
Rural Development
Panchayat Raj Development
INC Gadag
7 RAMALINGA REDDY
Transport Department
INC B.t.m. layout
8 DR. H.C. MAHADEVAPPA
Public Works
Ports and Inland Transport Department excluding Ports and Inland Transport
INC T. narasipur
9 K.J. GEORGE
All subjects pertaining to Bangalore City from Urban Development Department
INC Sarvagnanagar
10 H.S. MAHADEVA PRASAD
Co-operation Department exluding Agriculture Marketing
Sugar from Commerce and Industries Department
INC Gundulpet
11 U.T. KHADER
Food and Civil Supplies
Consumer Affairs Department
INC Mangalore
12 H. ANJANEYA
Social Welfare Department
Backward Classes Welfare Department
INC HOlakere
13 D.K. SHIVAKUMAR
Energy Department
INC Kanakapura
14 R. ROSHAN BAIG
Urban Development Department
Haj from Minority Welfare and Wakf Department
INC Shivajinagar
15 smt. Umashree
Women & child development
Empowerment of differently disabled & senior citizens
Kannada and culture from Kannada and Culture, Information Department
INC Terdal
16 KRISHNA BYRE GOWDA
Agriculture Department
INC Byatarayanapura
17 DR. SHARANAPRAKASH RUDRAPPA PATIL
Medical Education from Health and Family Welfare Department
INC Sedam
18 TANVEER SAIT
Primary and Secondary from Education from Education Department
Minority Welfare and Wakf Department excluding Haj
INC
19 SHAMANOOR SHIVASHANKARAPPA MALLIKARJUNA
Agricultural Marketing from Co-operation Department
Horticulture Department excluding Sericulture
INC Davanagere south
20 SHAMANOOR SHIVASHANKARAPPA MALLIKARJUNA
Health and Family Welfare excluding Medical Education
INC
21 KAGODU THIMMAPPA Revenue Department excluding Muzrai INC
22 JARAKIHOLI RAMESH LAXMANRAO Small Scale Industries from Commerce and Industries Department INC
23 JM.R. SEETHARAM
Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics Department
Science and Technology from IT & BT, Science and Technology Department
INC
24 JSANTHOSH S. LAD Labour Department INC
25 BASAVARAJ RAYAREDDI Higher Education from Education Department INC
26 METI HULLAPPA YAMANAPPA Excise from Finance Department INC
27 M.B. PATIL
Major and Medium Irrigation from Water Resources Department
INC Babaleshwar
28 VINAY KULKARNI
Mines and Geology from Commerce and Industries Department
INC Dharwad
29 A. MANJU
Animal Husbandry from Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department
Sericulture from Horticulture Department
INC Arkalgud
30 Mr. Krishnappa Housing INC Vijaynagar