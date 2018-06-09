Karnataka Cabinet: Mallikarjun Kharge says injustice has been done, should be corrected

Karnataka Vidhan Sabha (Photo: www.kla.kar.nic.in)

As supporters of Karnataka Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy, former Home Minister of the state, protested outside Bengaluru’s Town Hall on Saturday, demanding ministerial berth for him in the state cabinet. Senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that injustice has been done with the members and should be corrected. Kharge accepted that members of the party are not happy with the decision but added that they have no plans of leaving it.

“Even those who complain that they are upset on not getting the Home Ministry, say that ‘we will stay loyal to the party and have no plans of leaving it, but injustice has been done to us and it should be corrected,” he said, one day after Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy allocated portfolios.

Kharge said that sometimes people have to make sacrifices to save constitution and democracy and added that talks will be held for the same. “To save constitution & democracy, we have to sometimes make sacrifices. Some members are dissatisfied & the high command & their representatives will definitely talk to them about it. They are also aware of the reason behind the decision,” he said.

The newly elected Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy kept the key Finance ministry for himself, along with energy. Congress leader and Deputy CM G Parameswara was given the Home Ministry, along with Youth Empowerment.

During the portfolio allocation, the chief minister dissatisfied many newly elected Congress lawmakers for leaving them out, many of whom were ministers in the previous government. The chief minister had also sought help from Congress high command to resolve the situation.