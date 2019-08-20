Karnataka cabinet expansion today: CM Yediyurappa to expand his ministry, 17 MLAs to be sworn in as ministers

Having run the government with a “one-man cabinet” for over 20 days, the chief minister had on Saturday managed to get the nod from BJP national president Amit Shah to undertake the exercise on August 20. (Reuters photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will expand his ministry on Tuesday by inducting 17 ministers in the first phase. This will be the first-ever expansion of Yediyurappa’s ministry after he assumed office on July 26 and proved his government’s majority on the floor of the Assembly on July 29. Having run the government with a “one-man cabinet” for over 20 days, the chief minister had on Saturday managed to get the nod from BJP national president Amit Shah to undertake the exercise on August 20.

Among those to be administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan here at 10:30 am are Govind Karajol, Ashwath Narayan C N, Laxman Savadi, K S Eshwarappa, R Ashoka, Jagadish Shettar, B Sreeramulu and S Suresh Kumar. V Somanna, C T Ravi, Basavaraj Bommai, Kota Shrinivas Poojari, J C Madhu Seamy, C C Patil, H Nagesh, Prabhu Chauhan and Shashikala Jolle Annasaheb are the other names on the list.

The chief minister has sent an official list of 17 ministers to be inducted into the cabinet to the governor, requesting him to administer the oath to them. With no clarity on who all were to be inducted into the ministry till Monday night, aspirants and the state BJP leadership were anxiously awaiting clear instructions from the party high command in Delhi.

Amid pressure from within, the opposition Congress and the JD(S) too had hit out at the BJP over the delay in cabinet expansion and had even raised questions about government’s “existence”. The Congress had claimed that Yediyurappa’s one-man cabinet administration “resembled the President’s rule”.