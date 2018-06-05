Karnataka Cabinet expansion: Stalemate likely to end, state Congress leaders to meet Rahul Gandhi today

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy. (Image: ANI)

Karnataka Cabinet expansion: Karnataka’s wait for a fully functional government weeks after the results for the Assembly elections were declared may finally be over. State Congress leaders are likely to meet party president Rahul Gandhi to discuss the issue of Cabinet expansion in the national capital today. JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy took oath as the chief minister of Karnataka on May 23, after his party joined hands with Congress to form the government in the state. Congress leader G paramaeshwara was appointed as the Deputy CM.

The discussion on the cabinet formation has been on for some time now. Rahul Gandhi reportedly even spoke to senior JD(S) president and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda over the issue. Chief Minister Kumaraswamy had earlier said that at least nine legislators from the JD(S) will be included in the first phase of cabinet expansion in the state. “In the first phase, eight to nine MLAs from JD(S) will be there. Two to three vacancies will be there,” he was quoted as saying when asked about cabinet expansion.

Ruling out any differences among his party MLAs over cabinet berths, he said his father H D Deve Gowda has been given total freedom on the next phase of cabinet expansion. “There are no differences at all among our MLAs. Actually, they have given total freedom to the national president to select the future cabinet,” he said while speaking to reporters.

The newly appointed chief minister further said that the party president has advised MLAs to work together for the benefit of the people. “Today we had a meeting with our MLAs. Our national president advised all MLAs to cooperate with the cabinet for developing the state and providing good governance,” he was quoted as saying by PTI. According to an agreement on June 1, Congress was given 22 ministerial berths and the JD(S), 12.

The Congress has been given Home, Health, Irrigation, Agriculture and Women Child Welfare ministries, while the JD(S) gets Finance and Excise, Public Works Department, Education, Tourism and Transport ministries. JD(S) and Congress have also decided to set up a coordination committee for the smooth functioning of the coalition. This committee will be led by former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah, while Danish Ali of the JD(S) will be its convenor.