Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: MLA Madhu Swamy mistakenly takes oath CM – watch how Yediyurappa reacted

BS Yediyurappa’s cabinet was expanded three weeks after he took oath on July 26

BJP leader Madhuswamy was inducted in the Karnataka cabinet on Tuesday as a minister. However, in an embarassing slip of tongue, the leader took oath of office as the mukhya mantri (chief minister), instead of mantri (minister). Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa noted the gaffe by his cabinet colleague and passed a smile and hugged Madhuswamy after he made the error.

Yediyurappa inducted 16 members from BJP and one independent lawmaker into his cabinet. The new ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister had drawn severe criticism from the Opposition Congress and the JDS for running a “one-man cabinet” so far. The Congress even cited the lack of a state cabinet to mock the BJP’s motto of “minimum government”.

Yediyurappa expanded his ministry after consulting top BJP leadership including Amit Shah, by inducting 17 ministers into his cabinet more than three weeks after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. This is the first Cabinet expansion after he assumed office on July 26 and proved his government’s majority on the floor of the Assembly on July 29.

Lingayats, a dominant community to which CM Yediyurappa belongs and considered the strong vote bank of the BJP, has got the lion’s share in the first cabinet expansion, with seven from the community inducted into cabinet. The total strength of Lingayats in the present Ministry has gone upto eight, including the Chief Minister.

The members inducted in the cabinet include former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, two former deputy Chief Ministers — K S Eshwarappa and R Ashoka, independent MLA H Nagesh and Laxman Sangappa Savadi, who is not a member of the Assembly or Council and MLC Kota Srinivas Poojari. Other cabinet ministers are Govind M Karajol, Ashwath Narayan C N, B Sriramulu, S Suresh Kumar, V Somanna, C T Ravi, Basavaraj Bommai, J C Madhuswamy, C C Patil,Prabhu Chavan and Shashikala Jolle Annasaheb, who is the only woman cabinet Minister.

Among those inducted into the cabinet, four of them – Ashwath Narayan, Prabhu Chavan, Madhuswamy and Shashikala Jolle have become Ministers for the first time. Some cabinet berths have been left empty.