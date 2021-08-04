Karnataka Cabinet Expansion 2021 Live: CM Basavaraj Bommai to have no deputy; chek full list of ministers

Basavaraj Bommai was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 28.

Karnataka Cabinet Expansion Live Ministers List: Karnataka’s new Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today said that there will be no deputy Chief Minister this time and his cabinet will have 29 ministers. Bommai also refuted the claims that former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s younger son and state BJP Vice President B Y Vijayendra is among the council of ministers. He said that the full list of ministers was finalised after a detailed discussion with the high command in Delhi. He said that the cabinet will be a mix of both experience and new strength. The CM said that there will be 7 OBCs, 3 SCs, 1 ST, 7 Vokkaligas, 8 Lingayats, 1 Reddy, and a woman minister.

The new ministers will be administered oath of office and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan at 2:15 pm. When asked about Vijayendra’s induction into his cabinet, the CM said that the national president has spoken to Yediyurappa and the national General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh spoke to Vijayendra personally. Aimed at giving pro-people administration and to face the upcoming elections, this cabinet is being formed under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President J P Nadda, he said.

