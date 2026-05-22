The Karnataka Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah cleared a wide-ranging set of decisions spanning education, healthcare, infrastructure, irrigation, transport, industrial development and administrative reforms, with the overall approvals running into several hundreds of crores of rupees. The biggest-ticket decisions included a Rs 15-crore coaching initiative for backward-class students, a Rs 100-crore super speciality hospital building, a Rs 182.70-crore lift irrigation project and a Rs 802-crore advance procurement package under the higher education transformation programme.

Education push

In a significant move aimed at preparing government school students for competitive entrance tests, the Cabinet approved a two-year residential Pre-University Course (Science) coaching programme for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and Common Entrance Test (CET) preparation. The programme, sanctioned at a cost of Rs 15 crore, will benefit 500 backward-class students from government schools and is designed to support high-performing Class 10 students in Mathematics and Science.

The Cabinet also cleared advance procurement worth Rs 802 crore under the Karnataka State Higher Education Transformation Project (KSHET), signalling a major push for higher education reforms and institutional strengthening. In another education-related decision, the government approved procurement of preschool education kits for more than 69,000 anganwadis across the state, extending early learning support at scale.

Healthcare approvals by Karnataka government

Healthcare received a major boost with the Cabinet approving the construction of 50-bed Mother and Child Hospitals in Shahapur in Yadgir district and Devadurga in Raichur district of Karnataka. The combined cost of these two hospitals is Rs 38 crore and they are expected to strengthen maternal and child health services in the region.

The state also cleared a Rs 100-crore Super Speciality Hospital building at the Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences campus. In addition, it approved procurement of laboratory consumables and equipment worth Rs 22 crore for urban health centres and Namma Clinics, a move that should improve diagnostic capacity and public health delivery in urban areas.

Infrastructure and water works

The Cabinet approved a series of infrastructure and irrigation projects aimed at improving connectivity, drainage and water access. Among them were stormwater drain works in Kanakapura, road development projects in Mandya district and development works at Dasanakere in Mandya district and the Prajasaudha building in Joida. These measures are part of a broader push to upgrade civic and regional infrastructure across multiple districts.

A key irrigation decision was the approval of a Rs 182.70-crore lift irrigation project in Raichur district. The project is expected to support agricultural needs in the area and improve water availability in a region where irrigation remains a critical concern. The scale of the approval underlines the government’s focus on water security alongside road and urban infrastructure.

Industry and administration

On the industrial and administrative front, the Cabinet approved equity restructuring for NGEF (Hubballi) Limited and machinery procurement worth Rs 90 crore for Government Tool Room and Training Centres (GTTCs). It also cleared land transfers in Mysuru, Kalaburagi and Anekal, moves that could facilitate development and institutional operations in those locations.

The Cabinet further approved rules related to the appointment of underground drainage assistants in municipal corporations, reflecting an effort to regularize and streamline urban service appointments. Concessional lease and land-related proposals in Davanagere, Mandya and Kalaburagi were also cleared, indicating continued attention to land administration and local development requirements.

Ports, prisons and public utilities

In another notable decision, the state government approved procurement of oil spill response equipment worth Rs 13 crore for Karwar Port under the Oil Spill Contingency Plan. The move is aimed at strengthening environmental safety and emergency preparedness at a strategic coastal facility.

The Cabinet also approved setting up petrol pumps inside central prisons in Bengaluru, Dharwad, Belagavi and Ballari through public sector oil companies. Though unusual, the decision appears intended to streamline fuel supply and institutional operations within prison premises.

Retired High Court judge Justice PN Desai was selected as Chairperson of the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission, marking an important appointment to the state’s rights-monitoring framework. The selection adds another key institutional posting to the Cabinet’s list of decisions taken during the meeting.

Karnataka Minister HK Patil said the upcoming monsoon session of the legislature was not discussed in the Cabinet meeting. His remarks suggested that Thursday’s meeting was focused entirely on policy, project approvals and administrative matters rather than legislative strategy.

Taken together, the Cabinet decisions reflect a broad governance push across social sectors, public infrastructure and institutional reform. From competitive exam coaching for disadvantaged students to super speciality healthcare, irrigation, higher education reform and urban infrastructure, the approvals cover both welfare and long-term development needs.

The financial scale is substantial, with major allocations such as Rs 802 crore, Rs 182.70 crore, Rs 100 crore, Rs 90 crore and multiple smaller but targeted spending decisions. The pattern suggests the government is using the Cabinet to drive a multi-sector development agenda with an emphasis on both immediate service delivery and structural capacity-building.