Karnataka cabinet announced: Yediyurappa to have three deputy CMs — Full list of ministers here

Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa. (PTI)

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa today announced the name of ministers with portfolios. There will be 17 ministers including three deputy chief ministers. The deputy chief ministers are Govind Makthappa Karajol, Ashwath Narayan and Laxman Sangappa Savadi. Karajol has got PWD and an additional charge of Social Welfare Department, while Ashwath Narayan has got Higher Education, IT&BT and Science and Technology. Laxman Sangappa Savadi will handle Transport ministry.

The announcement comes weeks after Yediyurappa sworn-in as the chief minister of Karnataka.

Here’s the list

Govind Makthappa Karajol: PWD and an additional charge of Social Welfare Department

Ashwath Narayan: Higher Education, IT&BT and Science and Technology

Laxman Sangappa Savadi: Transport ministry

KS Eshwarappa: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

R Ashoka: Revenue Department excluding Muzrai

Jagdish Shettar: Large and Mediaum scale Industries excluding sugar

B Sreeramulu: Health and family Welfare

S Suresh Kumar: Primary and Secondary Education

V Sommanna: Housing

The other ministers are C T Ravi (Tourism, Kannada and Culture), Basavaraj Bommai (Home), Kota Shrinivas Poojari (Muzrai, Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport), J C Madhuswamy (Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation, Minor Irrigation), C C Patil (Mines and Geology), H Nagesh (Excise), Prabhu Chavan (Animal Husbandry), and Shahsikala Jolle (Women and Child Development).