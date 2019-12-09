Karnataka bypolls results: People have accepted defectors, says Congress’ DK Shivakumar conceding defeat

Congress leader DK Shivakumar (ANI)

The Congress has conceded defeat in the Karnataka Assembly byelections, as the ruling BJP surges ahead in 11 of the 15 seats that went to polls on December 5 in Karnataka. Speaking to reporters, senior party leader DK Shivakumar said that the people of the state have accepted defectors but the Congress should not be disheartened with the results.

“We have to agree with the mandate of the voters of these 15 constituencies. People have accepted the defectors. We have accepted defeat, I don’t think we have to be disheartened,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

As trends started flowing in as counting of votes began at 8 am amid tight security, the BJP gained a clear edge over its rivals. The party needed to win six seats of the 15 to remain in the majority in the state Assembly. While the Congress is currently leading in Shivajinagar and Hunsur), a JD(S) and an independent candidate were leading in Yeshwanthpura and Hoskote constituencies.

Out of the 13 disqualified MLAs fielded by the BJP in the state bypolls, 10 are leading against their opponents. The party had admitted 16 disqualified MLAs in its party fold after they got clearance from the Supreme Court to contest polls. All 13 were fielded from constituencies they were chosen from earlier in 2018 on JD(S) and Congress tickets.

These bypolls were conducted in order to fill up vacancies after the 17 rebel MLAs of JD(S) and Congress were disqualified by then Assembly speaker Ramesh Kumar, after which they had approached the top court. The revolt by these MLAs had led to the fall of the Congress-JD(S) government in the state and formation of the BJP government under the leadership of Chief Minister BS Yediurappa.

The house has 225 Assembly seats. Even as 15 seats went to the polls, the remaining two – Maski and R R Nagar – are yet to go to polls due to election-related petitions pending in the court. As of now, there are 2018 MLAs in the state Assembly. Of them, 105 are from BJP, 66 from Congress and 34 from JD(S). One MLA is from BSP, one nominated member and the Speaker.