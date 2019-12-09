Karnataka bypoll results: Full list of winners

By:
Published: December 9, 2019 11:05:53 AM

As per the last trends, theBJP was leading on 10 seats, the Congress and Janata Dal - Secular were ahead of two seats each.

Karnataka bypoll results: The Bharatiya Janata Party has taken an early lead on 10 out 15 Assembly seats as counting of votes for the crucial bypolls continues.Voting for Karnataka Assembly bypoll was held in December 5 and the results would determine the stability of the BS Yediyurappa government in the state.

As per the trends available till the filing of this report, the Congress and Janata Dal – Secular were ahead of two seats each, while an Independent candidate was leading on Hoskote seat.

Candidates – Leading/Winner

Shivaram Hebbar (BJP) – Yellapur

Anand Singh (BJP) – Vijayanagara

Ramesh Jarkiholi (BJP)– Gokak,

BC Patil (BJP) – Hirekerur

Shrimant Patil (BJP) – Kagwad,

K Sudhakar (BJP) – Chikkaballapura

Mahesh Kumthalli (BJP) – Athani

Arun Kumar Guttur (BJP) – Ranebennur

Gopalaiah (BJP) – Mahalakshmi Layout

Byrathi Basavaraj (BJP) – K R Puram

H P Manjunath (Congress) – Hunsur

Rizwan Arshad (Congress) – Shivajinagar

BL Devaraj (JD-S) – K R Pete

Javarayi Gowda (JD-S) – Yeshwanthpura

The bypolls were necessitated after 17 rebel Congress and JD-S MLAs revolted triggering the collapse of the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July last year. The BJP, which came to power in the state next, needs to win at least six out of 15 seats for a comfortable majority in the 225-member Karnataka Assembly. At present, the BJP has 105 MLAs and it also enjoys support of an independent, the Congress 66 and the JD(S) has 34 MLAs.

