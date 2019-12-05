Karnataka bypolls Live: Polling begins for 15 Assembly seats amid tight security

Polling gets underway in Karnataka for 15 Assembly seats.

Polling for fifteen assembly seats in Karnataka began on Thursday morning amid tight security. According to the Election Commission, polling will be held between 7 am to 6 pm in all the 15 constituencies. A total of 37.78 lakh electors are eligible to cast their votes. The results will be declared on December 9. The outcome will determine the fate of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa led BJP government. The byelections are being held to fill the vacancies caused by the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs. They had resigned from the Assembly in July, paving the way for the BJP to come to power. The saffron party needs to win at least six of the seats to remain in majority in the 225-member Legislative Assembly. The BJP has fielded 13 of the 16 disqualified MLAs as its candidates from their respective constituencies from where they had won in the 2018 assembly elections on Congress and JDS tickets. A total number of 165 candidates (156 men and 9 women) are in the fray.

The 15 constituencies going to polls are Athani, Chickballapur, Gokak, Hirekerur, Hosakote, Hunasuru, Kagwad, KR Pura, Krishnarahapete, Mahalakshmi Layout, Ranibennur, Shivajinagar, Vijayanagara, Yellapur, and Yeshwanthpur. Bypolls to Maski and RR Nagar seats haven’t been announced by the EC because challenges regarding polls in these two constituencies are pending in the High Court.

