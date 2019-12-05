Karnataka bypolls Live: Polling begins for 15 Assembly seats amid tight security

Polling for fifteen assembly seats in Karnataka began on Thursday morning amid tight security. According to the Election Commission, polling will be held between 7 am to 6 pm in all the 15 constituencies. A total of 37.78 lakh electors are eligible to cast their votes. The results will be declared on December 9. The outcome will determine the fate of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa led BJP government. The byelections are being held to fill the vacancies caused by the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs. They had resigned from the Assembly in July, paving the way for the BJP to come to power. The saffron party needs to win at least six of the seats to remain in majority in the 225-member Legislative Assembly. The BJP has fielded 13 of the 16 disqualified MLAs as its candidates from their respective constituencies from where they had won in the 2018 assembly elections on Congress and JDS tickets. A total number of 165 candidates (156 men and 9 women) are in the fray.
The 15 constituencies going to polls are Athani, Chickballapur, Gokak, Hirekerur, Hosakote, Hunasuru, Kagwad, KR Pura, Krishnarahapete, Mahalakshmi Layout, Ranibennur, Shivajinagar, Vijayanagara, Yellapur, and Yeshwanthpur. Bypolls to Maski and RR Nagar seats haven’t been announced by the EC because challenges regarding polls in these two constituencies are pending in the High Court.
Highlights
Out of total 42,509 personnel deployed for election management, 19,299 are polling personnel. As many as 11,241 personnel from state police and 2,511 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) would be on security duty. A total of 884 polling stations have been marked critical and 414 stations will be manned by CAPF.
According to election officials, a total of 37,77,970 electors, including 18,42,027 women, are eligible to cast their votes in 4,185 polling stations in the bypolls. There are also 4,711 service voters.
Voting begins in 15 assembly constituencies of Karnataka. The seats are Athani, Kagawad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranebennur, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapur, Hoskote, KR Pura, Yeswanthpur, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivajinagar, Krishnarajpet and Hunsur.