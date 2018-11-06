Karnataka by-election results Live Updates: Counting of votes begin amid tight security for 3 Lok Sabha, 2 Assembly seats

Karnataka by-election 2018 results LIVE Updates: Counting of votes in the Karnataka by-elections began amid tight security at 8 am. The by-elections were held for the three Lok Sabha – Bellari, Shimoga and Mandya and two assembly seats – Jamkhandi and Ramanagara on Saturday. An estimated 67% turnout was recorded in the by-polls. According to polls officials, counting is underway at five centres, one each in five constituencies. A total of 1,248 counting staff have been deployed for the smooth conduct of the counting.
The main contest is mainly between the ruling coalition of Congress-JD(S) and opposition BJP. According to poll officials, a total of 31 candidates are in the fray from all the five constituencies. The by-elections are seen as a prestigious popularity test for the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition that had forged a post-poll alliance in May after the Assembly was delivered with a hung verdict. On the other hand, the BJP has claimed that it will win the elections with record margins. The BJP is currently the single largest party in the Karnataka Vidhana Soudha with 104 seats.
Counting of votes for 3 lok Sabha and 2 Assembly seats began amid tight security.
The by-elections for three Lok Sabha seats were held to fill vacancies caused by the resignation of its three sitting MPs. They were BJP's state unit president BS Yeddyurappa (Shimoga) and Sriramaulu (Bellary) and C Puttaraju of JD(S) from Mandya. They had resigned after being elected to the assembly in May.
Sons of three former Chief Ministers were locked in a triangular contest from Shimoga Lok Sabha seat. They are BY Raghavendra, son of BJP's Yeddyurappa (2008 to 2011); Madhu Bangarappa, son of late Congress CM S Bangarappa (1990-92) and Mahima Patel, son of late JD(U) CM JH Patel (1996-99). CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
Police said that elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure to that no untoward incident takes place during the counting process. Police have been deployed around the counting centres and strongrooms where the EVMs are placed.
According to the Election Commission, in all, 31 candidates are in the fray, including five from the BJP, three from JD(S) and two from the Congress. 21 others are Independents or from regional outfits. The Congress-JD(S) have fielded joint candidates in all the by-polls to consolidate their votes. HD Kumaraswamy's JD(S) is contesting from Mandya, Shimoga and Ramanagara and the Congress from Bellary and Jamkhandi. The BJP fielded candidates for all five seats. However, its nominee L Chandrashekar on Thursday withdrew from the contest in Ramanagara. He quit the BJP and re-joined the Congress.
According to the Election Commission, around 66% of the 54.5 lakh electorate had voted on Saturday in the five by-elections across the state. Polling was held from 7 am to 6 pm Bellary (ST), Mandya and Shimoga parliamentary constituencies and Jamkhandi and Ramanagara assembly seats. (77.17% in Jamkhandi, 71.88% in Ramanagara, 63.85% Bellary, 61.05% in Shimoga and 53.93% in Mandya). CLICK HERE TO READ MORE