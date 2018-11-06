Karnataka by-election results Live Updates: Counting of votes begin amid tight security for 3 Lok Sabha, 2 Assembly seats

Karnataka by-election results: Counting of votes for 3 Lok Sabha, 2 Assembly seats to begin at 8 am

Karnataka by-election 2018 results LIVE Updates: Counting of votes in the Karnataka by-elections began amid tight security at 8 am. The by-elections were held for the three Lok Sabha – Bellari, Shimoga and Mandya and two assembly seats – Jamkhandi and Ramanagara on Saturday. An estimated 67% turnout was recorded in the by-polls. According to polls officials, counting is underway at five centres, one each in five constituencies. A total of 1,248 counting staff have been deployed for the smooth conduct of the counting.

The main contest is mainly between the ruling coalition of Congress-JD(S) and opposition BJP. According to poll officials, a total of 31 candidates are in the fray from all the five constituencies. The by-elections are seen as a prestigious popularity test for the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition that had forged a post-poll alliance in May after the Assembly was delivered with a hung verdict. On the other hand, the BJP has claimed that it will win the elections with record margins. The BJP is currently the single largest party in the Karnataka Vidhana Soudha with 104 seats.

Also Read: Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka faces acid test in by-polls