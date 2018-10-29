Karnataka by-election: Pick-up, drop facility for differently-abled voters during polls

Those who want to use the facility have to download the mobile application ‘Chunavana’ and book the facility from 6 am on October 29 till the midnight of November 1.

For the first time in the country, a pick-up and drop facility for the differently-abled voters would be made available by the Election Commission to enable them exercise their franchise without difficulty during the November 3 by-polls in Karnataka.

The facility which can be booked in advance through a mobile application was being launched on a pilot basis for the by-elections to Shivamogga, Mandya and Ballari Lok Sabha constituencies and Ramanagara and Jamakhandi assembly segments and based on its success it will be replicated across the country, a senior election official said.

Those who want to use the facility have to download the mobile application ‘Chunavana’ and book the facility from 6 am on October 29 till the midnight of November 1, state joint Chief Electoral Officer A V Surya Sen told PTI.

The voters have to get their names, voter-ID numbers and their locations registered so that the vehicles can pick them up from their doorstep and take them to the polling booths and drop back, he said.

The facility was first recommended by state chief electoral officer Sanjeev Kumar during the assembly elections in May, but it did not take off as there was apprehension that some political parties might misuse such a facility, he said.