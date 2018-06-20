Karnataka budget: Days after meeting Rahul Gandhi, CM Kumaraswamy says he will present full-fledged budget in July

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy speaks during a press conference, in Bengaluru on Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (PTI Photo)

Putting speculations over the nature of the budget to rest, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy today said that he will present a full-fledged budget for 2018-19 next month. Addressing his maiden press conference after assuming the office of the CM on May 23, Kumaraswamy told reporters that he was given a go-ahead by Congress president Rahul Gandhi whom he had met in Delhi on Monday and raised the issue.

Kumaraswamy, who also holds charge of the Finance ministry, said that Rahul Gandhi agreed to his argument that the state needs a full-fledged budget because there is a new coalition government in place.

“I will present a full budget in July first week,” Kumaraswamy said.

“When I discussed the issue with Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, he asked me to go ahead with a full budget and not to worry about what others may say,” he added.

The differences between the ruling partners Congress and JD(S) come to fore last week when Siddaramaih expressed reservations over the presentation of a new budget for the current fiscal. According to him, there was no need for a fresh budget because the budget he had presented in February was ‘full-fledged’. He had, however, advised Kumaraswamy to present a supplementary budget in case if he wants to start any new scheme or to incorporate promises that were made in manifesto of both the Congress and JD(S).

The clarification from the CM comes two days after he called on Rahul Gandhi at the latter’s residence in Delhi and strongly raised the issue.

Downplaying Siddaramaiah’s suggestions, Kumaraswamy reiterated his argument that a new government has full right to present a new budget. He added that the coalition government of the JD(S) and Congress are committed to fulfil the poll promises including farm loan waiver.

“Though our party (JD-S) did not get majority to implement our poll manifesto, especially farm loans, we are committed to fulfilling as many needs of the people, especially farmers, the poor, downtrodden and women,” he said.

The CM had earlier said that a full-fledged budget was required to determine its goal. He had also said that both the parties had made several poll promises and thus a full-fledged budget was required to fulfill those promises.

The Congress is the junior partner in the ruling dispensation despite winning twice the seats the JD(S) had bagged in last month’s assembly polls.