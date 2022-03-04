Karnataka Budget: CM BS Bommai proposes pilgrimage allowance, freeing temples from govt control

CM BS Bommai also proposed to establish 438 Namma Clinics in major cities of the state and all wards of Bengaluru.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Bommai, who also holds the finance portfolio, today presented his maiden budget ahead of the 2023 assembly elections when his leadership popularity will be put to a test. Presenting a populist budget, CM Bommai did not propose any hike in taxes. He also proposed to free the temples from government control by giving autonomy to those coming under the Endowment department. There has been widespread discontent among Hindu voters and seers over the government’s control of the temples. He had first indicated about bringing in a law aimed at ‘freeing’ Hindu temples from state control while addressing the BJP state executive meeting in December last year.

“There is a long pending demand to do away with the government control on the temples. By considering these demands of devotees, autonomy will be given to temples coming under the purview of the Endowment Department. Necessary legal action will be taken to delegate the discretion of developmental works to the temples,” said Bommai. A total of 34,563 temples in the state come under the Endowment Department.

Modern cold storage facility for storage, conservation & transportation of grapes at Toravi at a cost of Rs 35 crores & transportation of grapes through cold chain. 33 lakh farmers to get loans of Rs 24,000 crores in #interestSubsidyScheme.#ಜನಸಾಮಾನ್ಯರಬಜೆಟ್ pic.twitter.com/3qI1ZH7Vra — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) March 4, 2022

Bommai also announced to increase compensation for land vested with the government from Rs 48,000 to Rs 60,000 to help the Archakaru, Agamikaru (priests) and employees of endowment temples. He said that a subsidy of Rs 5,000 per person will be provided by the government to 30,000 pilgrims undertaking ‘Kaashi Yatre’ from Karnataka.

Comprehensive Development of #AspirationalTaluks– grant of Rs 3,000 crores, upgradation of PHCs into Community Health centres, construction of 100 hostels & 10 residential schools & 1,000 #Anganawadi buildings in sync with #MNREGA.#ಜನಸಾಮಾನ್ಯರಬಜೆಟ್ pic.twitter.com/gR4wRKhLHn — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) March 4, 2022

He also proposed Rs 1000 crore for the implementation of the Mekedatu project across river Cauvery. The chief minister also said that for the effective implementation of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, the number of Goshalas will be increased from the present 31 to 100 and provided Rs 50 crore for the purpose. He also proposed that the government will launch ‘Punyakoti Dattu Yojane’, for the first time in Karnataka, to encourage public and private institutions to adopt cows in the Goshalas by paying Rs 11,000 annually.

Incentive of Rs. 10k/tonne of Bivoltine Cocoon sold to Govt, cold storage units to produce & store diapause Eggs, establishment of Hi-tech Govt. Cocoon Markets, incentive for Bivoltine cocoon raised by Rs. 50 per kg; incentive to silk reelers, #Sericulture Training Centre. pic.twitter.com/nAh7Y8XOPU — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) March 4, 2022

