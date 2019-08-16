Karnataka: Brave 12-year-old guides ambulance through flooded bridge, recommended for bravery award

Raichur boy who guided ambulance through flooded bridge honoured.

The Raichur district administration in Karnataka on Thursday felicitated a twelve-year-old boy for successfully guiding an ambulance stuck in floodwaters earlier this week. The boy, Venkatesh, was honoured by Raichur Deputy Commissioner Sharat B during Independence Day celebrations yesterday. The ambulance was stuck in the Krishna River water at Hirerayanakumpe and was carrying the body of a woman and six children when it got stuck in the floodwaters.

The district administration has also recommended Venkatesh’s name for a bravery award for his heroic act. Venkatesh is a Class VI student at government primary school at Hirerayanakumpe village, media reports said.

Venkatesh was playing with a group of boys when the driver of ambulance Manju asked the boys to help him cross the flooded river. Venkatesh volunteered and entered the water within a few seconds. He then guided Manju with his presence of mind to cross the flooded bridge safely. The video of Venkatesh wading through the flooded bridge in front of the ambulance had gone viral on social media. The ambulance was of Prasanna Ambulance Services.

Watch video:



A total of 22 districts in Karnataka are affected by rains and floods. So far, 71 people have lost their lives. Joint rescue teams comprising Fire and Emergency, SDRF, NDRF and Army have evacuated 6.97 lakh people till Thursday. There was isolated and scattered rain in North interior Karnataka while coastal and Malnad regions experienced widespread rain.

As many as 943 relief camps are operational, where clean drinking water, food and other relief materials are being provided to 3,57,243 people housed in them. According to the government data, 103 taluks in 22 districts

have been affected by floods and incessant rains in the past few days, resulting in loss of agriculture and horticulture crops on 5.35 lakh hectares and damaging 71,234 houses.