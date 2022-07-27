Karnataka: BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Dakshin Kannada district, situation tense

A youth wing member of the Bharatiya Janata Party was hacked to death by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in Dakshin Kannada district of Karnataka on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place in Bellare village under the Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada at around 9.30 PM on Tuesday night, a police official said, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The deceased, identified as Praveen Nettaru, was a BJP Yuva Morcha worker and owned a poultry shop. On Tuesday night, Praveen had just shut down his shop when he saw two men approaching him on a motorcycle with a Kerala-based registration plate. Sensing something wrong, Praveen ran towards a neighbouring shop to escape them. However, the assailants managed to hit him with a machete on the head before fleeing the spot, the official said

As per officials, Praveen was shifted to a private hospital following the attack where he succumbed to his injuries.

Tensions prevailed in the area as protests broke in Bellare out over the horrific killing of the BJP youth wing member and the police had to order shops, hotels and establishments shut in view of the protests by locals.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has taken stock of the incident in Bellare. Speaking to the media, Bommai condemned the killing and said that the accused would be arrested soon.

The incident comes close on the heels of the murder of a Muslim man identified as 19-year-old Masud in the Dakshin Kannada district. A painter by profession, Masud resided with his grandmother in Kelanje and was recently killed in a similar fashion.

A total of eight people, all associated with right-wing outfits, were arrested in connection with Masud’s death. The police suspect that Praveen’s killing may be an act of revenge against Masud’s murder.