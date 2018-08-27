Karnataka BJP MLA’s shocker on Kerala flood 2018: ‘Deluge happened due to open cow slaughter’

Yatnal said Hindus had sentiments attached to cows and that nobody should hurt others’ religious beliefs. He added that if the BJP comes to power in Karnataka, cow slaughter will be stopped.

Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has stoked a controversy with his claim that the devastating Kerala flood occurred because people of the state “openly slaughtered cows”. “Slaughtering cows against Hindu community’s feelings. One shouldn’t hurt other religions’ feelings. See what happened to Kerala, they openly slaughtered cows and in less than one year came to this stage. Whoever hurts Hindu community’s feelings will be punished this way,” the BJP MLA from Vijayapura assembly constituency said on Sunday, according to PTI reports.

Yatnal’s bizarre statement came in reference to an incident in Kerala last year, where a group of men slaughtered a cow in the open, triggering a controversy. Yatnal said Hindus had sentiments attached to cows and that nobody should hurt others’ religious beliefs. He added that if the BJP comes to power in Karnataka, cow slaughter will be stopped.

A few days ago, Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) chief Swami Chakrapani triggered a controversy on similar lines. He had said that the devastating deluge in Kerala was a consequence of the people of insulted the cow and killed it, drawing major backlash. “Those people who were eating cow meat in Kerala until now-they used to cut up the cow and present it, they used to tease the environment and those who consider the cow sacred. They used to cut up cows and eat it and distribute it. The way they insulted the cow and killed it, this is the consequence of that,” Chakrapani was quoted as saying by a TV channel.

“If there is an emergency, they must take a pledge that they will never eat meat in the future. Those who eat cow meat are the incarnation of the devil himself. If courts cannot probe cow killings, if governments cannot act against it, this is why the environment is reacting this way–it is taking revenge. If you upset the natural environment, this is how it will react,” Chakrapani said.

This is not the first time that Yatnal has made such statements. The BJP MLA had said last month if he was the Home Minister, he would have the intellectuals shot dead as they worked for the human rights of terrorists and not the soldiers who laid down their lives to protect the country, according to reports. Earlier in June, a purported video of Yatnal instructing corporators to work only for Hindus, who have voted for him, and not for Muslims, has gone viral on social media.

“I had called all corporators and have told them that they should work for Hindus and not Muslims…who have voted for me in Bijapur,” Yatnal is purportedly heard saying in the video, to which the crowd responded by saying “Hindus”.

“I had said no to Muslims initially…I had instructed my people that those with topi (cap)) and burkha should not come and stand in my office or beside me,” he said.