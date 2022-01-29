Karnataka: BJP government changed chief minister but corruption continues, says Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah also said that the achievement book released by the BJP is yet another manifesto.

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah today accused the BJP government of corruption. He alleged that the BJP government’s only achievement is renaming policies and the Hyderabad-Karnataka region. Siddaramaiah also said that the achievement book released by the BJP is yet another manifesto.

“It has been just 6 months for BS Bommai, but it has been 2.5 years for BJP. CM is changed, but their corruption has continued. The achievements book released by the BJP Karnataka government looks more like another manifesto instead of achievements. This is an addition to their previous manifesto,” said Siddaramaiah.

He said that while the BJP had promised to spend 1.5 lakh crore in 5 years on irrigation, which translates to Rs 30,000 crore a year, they have spent just Rs 6300 crore this year. Accusing the BJP government of renaming services launched by the Congress government, Siddaramaiah said, “BJP Karnataka has just renamed our government’s Village Service Centres as Grama One. Can anyone call renaming as achievement?”

He claimed that while the BJP government have advertised saying it would spend Rs 3000 crore for the development of the Hyderabad-Karnataka region this year, they have only released Rs 1200 cr till now.

“The only achievement of BJP Karnataka is to rename Hyd-Kar to Kalyana Karnataka. Their commitment to the development of the region is zero. The then Dy PM LK Advani from BJP, had told it is not possible to amend Art 371 to grant special status to Hyd-Kar. It was the decision of Shri Manmohan Singh led UPA govt, under the guidance of Smt Sonia Gandhi, to amend Art 371 to grant special status to Hyd-Kar,” claimed Siddaramaiah.

BS Bommai completed six months in the CM office yesterday.