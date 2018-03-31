Karnataka BJP files complaint with Election Commission against CM Siddaramaiah for violating code of conduct

The election for 224-seat Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 12 and the counting of the votes will take place on May 15.

The Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for violating the model code of conduct.

According to the Centre ruling party, the Chief Minister “bribed” two women, who welcomed him at Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru, with Rs 2,000 each.

The party further alleged that Siddaramaiah paid Rs 2,000 to a priest of the temple in an attempt to polarise him ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Election.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee filed a complaint with the EC against BJP president Amit Shah, citing the violation of model code of conduct. According to the complaint, Shah handed a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the family of murdered RSS worker Raju with an intention to polarise voters in Mysuru.

The election for 224-seat Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 12 and the counting of the votes will take place on May 15.