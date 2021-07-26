Karnataka: BJP completes two years in power; suspense continues over BSY carrying on as CM

Yediyurappa has hinted that he might resign but will continue to work towards strengthening the party.

The second anniversary of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa being in office has come with a sense of uncertainty in Karnataka over him continuing on the post. While Yediyurappa has said that a decision might be on the cards today, a statement from JP Nadda yesterday made the situation more complex. In the past few days, Yediyurappa has hinted that he might resign but will continue to work towards strengthening the party. However, JP Nadda yesterday said that there is no crisis in Karnataka and praised Yediyurappa for his work.

Yediyurappa visited Delhi on July 16-17 and met senior leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda. On his return, he said that he will follow the party high command’s decision. He also said that he will not name his successor and left the decision to the party high command. According to reports, at least 15 leaders are in the fray for the post and the party high command is yet to zero in on a face. Yediyurappa is reportedly awaiting a call from party leadership.

A programme is being organised today to mark BSY’s two years in office. The CM said that he will act as per the decision of central leadership and make his move public after the programme.

On the other hand, state minister Murugesh Nirani arrived in Delhi yesterday and will be meeting BJP leaders. He, however, said that he has come to Delhi for his personal work and it’s up to the party high command to decide on the CM post.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot has returned to Bengaluru yesterday. If BS Yediyurappa chose to resign, he would have to meet the Governor.

According to reports, the party leadership want to select a candidate based on the ability of the candidate to implement the agenda of PM Modi and the BJP. However, caste may play an important factor given Karnataka’s political scenarios.

The reports also claimed that while the BJP may go for four Deputy CM posts to balance the caste equation, a non-Lingayat face may be selected as the next chief minister. The names of Basavaraj Bommai, Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri and Pralhad Joshi have cropped up as the frontrunner for the CM’s post.