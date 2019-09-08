Karnataka BJP chief makes stunning claim: Siddaramaiah may be behind DK Shivakumar’s arrest

Siddaramaiah was the chief minister of the state from 2013 to 2018. (PTI)

Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday claimed that former chief minister Siddaramaiah might be behind the arrest of his party colleague DK Shivakumar. He said that Siddaramaiah is the reason for the cases against DK Shivakumar. “I doubt Siddaramaiah is the reason for the case on DK Shivakumar. I think Siddaramaiah did this because he saw DK Shivakumar’s growth, that’s the reason Siddaramaiah might be behind DK Shivakumar’s arrest,” Kateel said while speaking to ANI.

Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are experienced politicians from Karnataka. Siddaramaiah was the chief minister of the state from 2013 to 2018. He had to step down after performing poorly in the assembly polls. However, his role during the Congress-JD(S) government was questioned by many politicians who reportedly blamed him for destabilising the coalition government in the state. Every time the government was in crisis, Shivakumar tried to manage the situation by mobilising the Legislators. Shivakumar’s stature had grown in the last few years.

Shivakumar is currently under ED custody. He was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Last year in September, the central probe agency had registered a money laundering case against the former Karnataka minister. The Congress leader has rubbished the charges against him and said that the IT and ED cases were politically motivated and he was a victim of “BJP’s politics of vengeance and vendetta”.

Shivakumar also said that he was being targeted for hosting Gujarat Congress MLAs. “IT raid on me was politically motivated for hosting Gujarat Congress MLAs. As a loyal soldier of Congress & a responsible politician, I did what party asked me to do, for which I am being targeted. I have full faith in legal systems & will face this legally as well as politically,” he said in a tweet.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that the arrest of DK Shivakumar was another example of the vendetta politics unleashed by the government using agencies like the ED and CBI.