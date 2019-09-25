Karnataka: Bantwal man gets appreciation letter from PM Modi

The letter was presented to Lakshminarayan by state Fisheries Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary at the national unity campaign held at Bantwal on Tuesday.

A person from Dakshina Kannada district, who has consistently been writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the last few years seeking removal of Article 370 of the Constitution, finally received an appreciation letter from the office of the Prime Minister. A letter in the name of the Prime Minister, dated August 21, appreciated the concern shown by the citizen on the issue.

Lakshminarayan from Jakribettu in Bantwal received the letter, which also explains the circumstances that led to the removal of the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. The letter was presented to Lakshminarayan by state Fisheries Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary at the national unity campaign held at Bantwal on Tuesday.

The minister also honoured Laskhminarayan. Rajesh Naik MLA was present. The Centre had on August 5 scrapped Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.