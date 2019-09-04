Karnataka Bandh LIVE Updates: Shutdown called by Congress turns violent, KSRTC buses burnt

Congress supporters burnt a KSRTC bus during day-long bandh in Karnataka. (Photo/IE)

Karnataka Bandh Today LIVE Updates: The day-long bandh called by the Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday in protest against the arrest of senior leader DK Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorrate (ED) in NeW Delhi has turned violent. Protesters burnt KSRTC buses in Ramanagara and Kanakpura areas. There were reports of stone pelting at buses too.

Congress supporters also tried to block roads by burning tires in several parts of capital city Bengaluru. Shivakumar’s assembly constituency Kanakpura also witnessed violent protests. Incidents of stone pelting at government buses were reported in the area.

The local administration has directed school and colleges to remain close in the wake of the bandh.

Shivakumar, who is considered as the Congress’ troubleshooter in Karnataka, was arrested late on Tuesday by the ED in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case. He had appeared before the central agency for the fourth time of Tuesday for questioning following he was taken into custody.

