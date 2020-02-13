  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Karnataka bandh today Live Updates Stones pelted at bus in Farangipet cab services disrupted in Bengaluru

Karnataka bandh today Live Updates: Stones pelted at bus in Farangipet, cab services disrupted in Bengaluru

By: |
Updated:Feb 13, 2020 10:51:00 am

Karnataka Bandh Live Updates: In capital Bengaluru, Ola, Uber and auto services were affected even though buses were plying as usual.

karnataka bandh live updates Karnataka bandh: Stones pelted at bus in Farangipet.

Several pro-Kannada organisations are observing 12-hour bandh in Karnataka today. According to a report in The Indian Express, stones were pelted at a Tirupati-Mangaluru bus in Farangipet. The bandh is being called by several pro-Kannada organisations under the banner of Karnataka Sanghatanegala Okkoota. In capital Bengaluru, Ola, Uber and auto services were affected even though buses were plying as usual. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the city. The administration has deployed two ACPs, five police inspectors, 15 sub-inspectors and 800 personnel. The organisations are demanding the implementation of a report by former union minister Sarojini Mahishi that recommends a certain percentage of jobs to Kannadigas in public sector undertakings, private companies, and multinational companies. The report was submitted in 1984 but is yet to be implemented.

Read More

Live Blog

Highlights

    The bandh call is being given by some pro-Kannada organisations to demand implementation of job reservation to Kannadigas. The outfits are observing bandh under the banner of Karnataka Sanghatanegala Okkoota.
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Anti-CAA speech: Dr Kafeel Khan released from Mathura jail after bail
    2Sexual orientation, religion and politics drove incivility online in India: Microsoft study
    3Bhim Army chief moves SC, seeks intervention in Shaheen Bagh matter