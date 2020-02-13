Karnataka bandh today Live Updates: Stones pelted at bus in Farangipet, cab services disrupted in Bengaluru

Karnataka bandh: Stones pelted at bus in Farangipet.

Several pro-Kannada organisations are observing 12-hour bandh in Karnataka today. According to a report in The Indian Express, stones were pelted at a Tirupati-Mangaluru bus in Farangipet. The bandh is being called by several pro-Kannada organisations under the banner of Karnataka Sanghatanegala Okkoota. In capital Bengaluru, Ola, Uber and auto services were affected even though buses were plying as usual. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the city. The administration has deployed two ACPs, five police inspectors, 15 sub-inspectors and 800 personnel. The organisations are demanding the implementation of a report by former union minister Sarojini Mahishi that recommends a certain percentage of jobs to Kannadigas in public sector undertakings, private companies, and multinational companies. The report was submitted in 1984 but is yet to be implemented.

