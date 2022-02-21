Karnataka: Bajrang Dal activist’s murder triggers war of words between BJP, Congress; govt denies link with hijab row

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has said the investigation so far has not revealed any link between the murder and the raging hijab controversy.

The killing of a Bajrang Dal activist in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district has sparked a major political storm in the storm with the BJP and the Congress blaming each other amid growing tension in the area.

Karnataka’s Rural Development minister KS Eshwarappa claimed that “Muslim goons” were behind the murder of Harsha and also accused Congress Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar of instigating the killing with comments he had made at the height of the hijab protests.

“He was a very good worker. He was a young man who was an honest. Last night, Muslim goons murdered him. Recently, DK Shivakumar claimed that the national flag was replaced with saffron flag, and around 50 lakh saffron shawls was ordered from a factory in Surat for the anti-hijab protest. The goondaism has increased after he made these statements. We will not allow this goondaism to continue. We will extend all the help that we can to the man’s family,” Eshwarappa told reporters.

Responding to the statement, Shivakumar described Eshwarappa as a “mad man” and demanded his resignation as minister.

Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in Assembly, has demanded that state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra must step down over the “failure” of law and order in the state. He has also pointed out that the murder took place in the constituency the home minister represents in the Assembly.

After the incident, some supporters of the deceased came out on the streets and vented their anger. Television footage showed them pelting stones but it was not clear what their target was.

With incidents of arson being reported in the area, police have been deployed in large numbers and the administration has restricted public gatherings. Schools and colleges in the district will remain shut for two days.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters that he is hopeful about the arrest of the culprits soon. “The investigation has begun and some vital clues have been found. We are hopeful that soon the murderers would be arrested,” Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru.

He said he has given directions to police to ensure that no untoward incident happens anywhere. “I want to tell the people of Shivamogga that we have taken steps to arrest the murderers at the earliest. No one should fall prey to the rumours. They should maintain law and order,” Bommai said.

To a query on the leader of opposition and Congress leader Siddaramaiah demanding Home Minister Araga Jnanendra’s resignation, the Chief Minister said Siddaramaiah “sees politics and talks illogical things”. Jnanendra, who rushed to Shivamogga and met the victim’s family, told reporters that the police have got “vital clues” and would soon arrest those behind the incident.