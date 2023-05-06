Karnataka Assembly polls: PM Modi holds mega road show in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a mega roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday during the last leg of the campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly polls. Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.

During the roadshow spanning nearly 26 km and covering nearly 13 constituencies, the people are queued up on both sides of the road where the Prime Minister’s cavalcade is passing. While riding on the top of a truck, PM Modi waved his hands and acknowledged the crowd cheering for him. People also showered flower petals on him.

PM Modi is scheduled to hold two mega road shows and four public meetings this weekend, as per the party sources.

BJP eyeing a second term in Karnataka

The first roadshow will cover about 8 km while the other will cover a distance of 30 km, they said. Similarly, on May 7, PM Modi will also address four public meetings in different parts of the state. Prior to this, PM Modi took out a roadshow of 5 kilometres in Bengaluru, and a roadshow in Mysore on April 30, in which a large number of people participated.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Prime Minister held a mega roadshow in Kalaburagi. The BJP is eyeing a second term in the state and has exuded confidence in retaining power with a full majority.

Congress calls Modi ‘master of distortion’

As PM Modi embarked on a roadshow in Bengaluru, the Congress called him a “master of distortion” and alleged that he will only inflame prejudice and bigotry in his rally. Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said the PM’s roadshow will block the entire city and create chaos and uncertainty for students writing exams. It shows how desperate the PM is, he said, reported PTI.

“The Master Of Distortion and Incitement (‘Abuse’ No. 92??) is arriving in Bengaluru today. “We already know what he’ll say to inflame prejudice and bigotry,” he said on Twitter.

Ramesh said that the Prime Minister will stay absolutely silent on the real issues of Karnataka, which according to the Congress leader were “40 per cent commission sarkar, intolerable price rise, rising unemployment, and a forever under-construction and dug-up Bengaluru.” “This time the despair is so high that his #40km40percent roadshow over 2 days is locking up an entire city, creating chaos & uncertainty for students writing crucial exams, and felling a number of trees … ,” Ramesh said.

The roadshow from Someshwar Bhavan RBI ground in Bengaluru South to Malleshwaram’s Sankey Tank is expected to be covered in about three and half hours, according to party sources.

Modi’s roadshow today will be passing through parts of south and central Bengaluru, crossing about a dozen Assembly segments, they said.