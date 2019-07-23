Karnataka Assembly: Only 2 CMs served full terms in state’s volatile politics

Karnataka CMs SM Krishna and Siddaramaiah (File Photo). The are the only two Congress CMs who have served a full term.

Seven days and counting, the voting on the motion of trust moved by Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in the Vidhan Soudha is yet to take place in the Assembly. The Congress and JD(S) have demanded that the Speaker wait for the Supreme Court’s ruling before taking up the division. This has prompted the BJP to allege that the voting was being delayed by the government to buy time to win back the rebel MLAs whose resignations have pushed the government on the verge of collapse.

But this isn’t the first time that the Karnataka government has faced turbulence. In fact, in the seven-odd decades since its creation, only two chief ministers have served a full term — Eleventh Assembly (1999 to 2004) and Fourteenth Assembly (2013 to 2018). In the remaining 13 Assemblies (including the fifteenth Assembly), the state has seen more than one Chief Minister, the most being in the first Assembly — four CMs between June 18, 1952 and March 31, 1957.

The ninth (December 18, 1989 to September 20, 1994), twelfth (May 28, 2004 to November 19, 2007) and thirteenth May 30, 2008 to May 5, 2013) Assemblies saw three Chief Ministers each.

The fifteenth Assembly has already seen two Chief Ministers — BS Yeddyurappa (May 17, 2018 to May 19, 2018) and HD Kumaraswamy who took charge on May 23, 2018 and his departure appears on the cards.

The state has witnessed only two Chief Ministers completing their full five years term. They are SM Krishna and Siddaramaiah, both from the Congress. While Krishna served as the CM from October 25, 1999 to May 28, 2004 (Eleventh Assembly), Siddaramaiah was the CM from May 13, 2013 to May 15, 2018 (Thirteenth Assembly).

Karnataka is the only southern state where the BJP has made gains in the last two decades. The party formed the first government in 2008 (the year thirteenth Assembly was constituted) under BS Yeddyurappa’s leadership. However, BSY’s name was mired into scams and he was removed from the chair by the BJP in July 2011. The thirteenth Assembly then saw two more BJP leaders — DV Sadananda Gowda and Jagadish Shettar serving as the CM of Karnataka before the fourteenth Assembly was set up on May 13, 2013.

On Thursday, when the motion was moved by the Chief Minister, the BJP was expecting that the division will take place later in the day but Speaker Ramesh Kumar adjourned the House proceedings till Friday. The government defied the two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala on Friday, who said in his two missives to the Chief Minister that he is prima facie satisfied that he has lost confidence of the House. The same day, when the House met again, the Chief Minister cited a 1999 incident when voting on the no-confidence motion against the Atal Bihari Vajpayee was taken up after a ten-day debate and called on the BJP to allow a healthy debate in the Assembly on the motion brought by him. The voting couldn’t take place on Friday as well and the House was adjourned till Monday. On Monday again, the repeated disruptions by the ruling coalition MLAs didn’t allow the House to function. The House was adjourned till Tuesday after a prolonged drama that last almost till midnight with the Speaker himself setting a deadline till 6 PM (Tuesday) for the Kumaraswamy government to prove majority.

On Tuesday, when the House met again, Karnataka Speaker Ramesh Kumar expressed displeasure over near empty treasury benches as the House took up the debate on the motion. The treasury benches were occupied only by a couple of MLAs. BJP leader and former CM BS Yeddyurappa said that the government has exposed itself and asked where the ruling coalition MLAs were. Senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar said that Kumaraswamy was said to be in his chamber clearing the files at the last minute instead of being in the House.

This is the 15th Karnataka Assembly which was constituted on May 15, 2018 after it was delivered with a hung verdict. The Congress and JD(S) forged a post-poll alliance to go beyond the halfway mark of 113 in the 225-member House which includes one nominated member. The BJP emerged as the single largest political party with 105 MLAs.

In the current Assembly, the Congress-JD(S) coalition has 118 MLAs. However, it was reduced to a minority after sixteen MLAs (13 from the Congress and three from JD-S) resigned while independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh withdrew their support to the 14-month-old Kumaraswamy government. One Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy has so far retracted from his decision to resign. The ruling coalition’s strength is 117– Congress 78, JD(S) 37, BSP 1, and nominated 1, besides the Speaker. With the support of the two independents, BJP has 107 MLAs. If the resignations of 15 MLAs (12 from Congress and three from JDS) are accepted or if they stay away, the ruling coalition’s tally will stand below the halfway mark, reducing the government to a minority.