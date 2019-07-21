Karnataka Assembly floor test tomorrow. Will Congress-JD(S) govt survive?

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy with his deputy G Parameshwara during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka Crisis: The Congress-JD(S) government is under massive pressure to prove its majority on the floor of the House. The coalition slipped into crisis after 16 MLAs — 13 from the Congress and 3 from JD(S) — resigned, pushing the government in minority. Following the exit of rebel MLAs, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mounted pressure on HD Kumaraswamy to prove majority or resign. Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala has also written twice to Chief Minister Kumaraswamy asking him to take complete the process of confidence motion.

The coalition government has been delaying the confidence motion process to get some more time to bring back its rebel legislators to its fold. However, the rebel legislators have refused to go back on their decisions. The time is now running out for the coalition government as it may no longer be able to delay the floor test which was to be taken up on Thursday. In all likelihood, Speaker Ramesh Kumar may allow confidence motion tomorrow (Monday). And if it happens, the Congress-JD(S) government may fall as its number is lower than the BJP.

In the assembly polls held in 2018, the saffron party had won 104 seats. The Congress had won 78 and JD(S) 37. To prevent the saffron party, the grand old party extended its support to Kumaraswamy-led JD(S) and formed the government. With the support of BSP and one nominated member, the total strength of the coalition went up to 117 in 224-member House.

Now that the 16 members have resigned from both the parties, the total strength of the coalition government has come down to 101, lower than the saffron party which is aiming to dethrone the incumbent. Two independent MLAs have also extended their support to the BJP. Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati has directed her sole MLA in the state to back Kumaraswamy.

BJP leader and former Karnataka chief minister Yeddyurappa on Sunday said that he was 100 per cent confident that things will reach a conclusion on Monday and it will be the last day of the Congress-JD(S) government.