Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: CM Bommai holds roadshow with actor Kichcha Sudeep in Shiggaon, submits nomination

Ahead of submitting his nomination papers for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a massive roadshow along with BJP national president JP Nadda and Kannada film star Kichcha Sudeep in his constituency of Shiggaon.

Earlier in April, Sudeep had announced his support for Bommai in Bengaluru, saying that he will campaign for the party, but not contest the upcoming assembly polls.

Thousands cheered, as Bommai, Nadda and Sudeep travelled through the streets in a specially-designed vehicle, after garlanding the statue of Kittur Rani Chennamma, queen of the former princely state of Kittur who led an armed resistance against the British East India Company.

Bommai is seeking re-election from Shiggaon, from where he has been MLA thrice. The BJP leader became the Chief Minister in 2021 after party veteran B S Yediyurappa stepped down from the post.

Earlier this month, speculation was rife that Bommai might contest from a second seat – Davangere North or Channagiri – along with Shiggaon.

However, the chief minister clarified that he would seek re-election only from his Shiggaon constituency that he has represented since 2008.

With a day left for formally entering the contest, aspirants from various political parties filed their nominations by holding roadshows with a large number of their supporters and party workers cheering them amidst drum beats, waving of party flags and shouting of slogans.

Political heavyweights of the Balagavi district including Ramesh Jarkiholi, Laxmi Hebbalkar and Laxman Savadi filed nominations on Tuesday along with a huge show of strength in their respective constituencies.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and his rival Kimmane Ratnakar of the Congress also filed nomination papers for Tirthahalli constituency on the same day.

Karnataka Revenue minister and senior BJP leader R Ashoka filed his nomination from Kanakapura in the presence of BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh and Ramanagara district in-charge Minister C N Ashwath Narayan.

After offering prayers at a temple, they held a massive roadshow ahead of filing papers before the election returning officer.

Bengaluru’s Padmanabha Nagar has been R Ashoka’s traditional constituency, but the BJP has also fielded him against DK Shivakumar in Kanakapura this time.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah went on a temple run before filing his nomination from Varuna.

Former chief minister Jagadish Shetter, who joined the Congress party on Monday, filed his nomination from the Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency while ex-deputy chief minister and senior leader from Congress Dr G Parameshwar, too, filed his nomination from Koratagere after visiting a Ganesh temple.

Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijendra filed his nomination from Shikaripur in Shivamogga district.

The saffron party has released a list of star campaigners for the elections. A total of 40 BJP leaders from all states are in the list, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The nomination process for the assembly polls in the state will end on Thursday. Voting for the 224 Assembly seats will take place on May 10 and the result will be declared on May 13.