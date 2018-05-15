Karnataka Assembly election results 2018 LIVE: Modistorm hits Congress, again! BJP looks set to win

Karnataka election results LIVE: PM Modi’s last-minute campaign seems to have powered BJP closer to victory. here Modi is seen beating a drum at Muktinath Temple in Muktinath on Saturday. (PTI Photo / PIB)

Karnataka election results 2018 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s last-minute efforts seem to have paid off for the BJP. The saffron party looks set to win. The counting for Karnataka assembly elections started today. In a big surprise, early trends came as a shocker for chief minister Siddaramiah as he found himself trailing in both constituencies – Badami, Chamundeshwari. Around an hour after the start of the counting process, Siddaramaiah was still reported trailing votes in both seats. The BJP, as the exit polls suggested, was leading in around 105 seats. In the first hour of counting, the official Election Commission data show BJP leading in 24 constituencies and Congress leading in 13 seats. The JD(S) was leading in six seats.Check Karnataka elections full list of winners

10.53 am: The BJP looks on course to emerging as the winner in the Karnataka Assembly as it led in 102 constituencies, according to trends available for 195 of the state’s 222 seats polling for which was held on May 12, officials said. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was trailing by over 11,000 votes in Chamundeshwari, and leading by a slender margin of around 200 votes in Badami. The ruling Congress was ahead in 53 seats, while the JD(S) of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda in 37, reports PTI

10.45 am: Modi magic! BJP is leading in 112 of 150 seats Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned ahead of May 12 elections in the state. During the campaign, Modi’s rallies had attracted huge crowd. The trends show Modi’s popularity is intact in the state, while there are several issues Congress still need to address to get itself back into the game.

10.32 am: BJP is leading on 100 seats, Congress is way behind on 52 seats; JD(S) 37, as per the election commission. As per TV reports, Congress trailing on 120 of the 170 seats that Rahul Gandhi campaigned.

10.16 am: As per the official EC data, after two hours of counting, BJP has taken lead in 90 seats, while Congress is trailing at 51 seats. The JD(S) leading in 35 seats. BJP leaders have already started rejoicing their likely win in the state.10.13 am: PTI reports, In the very early hours of counting, BJP forged ahead leading in 51 seats while the ruling Congress was leading in 26 constituencies today in the Karnataka Assembly polls, according to official trends. JD(S) was leading in two seats, official sources said. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was ahead in the Badami assembly constituency in north Karnataka, but trailing in Chamundeshwari in his hometown Mysuru by over 11,000 votes against his main rival G T Deve Gowda of the JD(S). BJP’s chief ministerial candidate, B S Yeddyurappa, was ahead in Shikaripura, and JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy in Ramanagara.

9.55 am: In a shocker for the Congress, the BJP was seen leading in 105 out of 224 seats in Karnataka. The Congress was leading in only 60 seats, JD(S) in 48 seats. If the early trends get correct, the JD(S) would win more than what it had in 2013 polls.