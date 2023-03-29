ECI to announce Karnataka Assembly election schedule today

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday will announce the schedule for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections at 11:30 AM.

The term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ends on May 24.

In the southern state, the Congress seeks to wrest power from the ruling BJP, which has its eyes set on a second consecutive term.

The Congress became the first party to release its candidates’ list for the elections in the state, and announced the first list which comprised 124 candidates on March 25. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is fielded from his Varuna seat, while Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar will contest the elections from his Kanakapura assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, addressing reporters, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the ECI had introduced the facility to Vote-from-Home (VFH) for people above 80 years of age and those with disabilities for the upcoming elections, adding that the entire process will be videographed.

There are 5.21 crore voters in the state, including 2.59 women voters. The number also includes 16,976 centenarians, 4,699 third gender and 9.17 lakh first-time voters.

Also, there are 12.15 lakh voters above the age of 80 and 5.55 lakh people with disabilities (PWD), he said.