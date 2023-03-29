Karnataka Election Dates Live: Election Commission of India to announce poll schedule today

Live

Karnataka Election date, schedule live: The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 at 11:30 am today. The Karnataka Assembly which consists of 224 seats currently has 119 MLAs of the ruling BJP, while Opposition party Congress has 75 and its ally JD(S) has 28 seats. The term of the Karnataka Assembly ends on May 24, 2023. The BJP has set a target of winning at least 150 seats in the upcoming polls. The Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) had announced their first list of 124 and 93 candidates respectively. Also Read ECI to announce Karnataka Assembly election schedule today Live Updates Karnataka Election 2023 Result Date: Election Commission of India will announce the election schedule for the Karnataka Assembly polls 2023 at 11:30 AM today. 10:35 (IST) 29 Mar 2023 Karnataka election date LIVE: 'Party absolutely ready for elections' Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is well prepared for the elections. https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1640940319330934784 09:59 (IST) 29 Mar 2023 Karnataka Election result date Live: Election Commission to announce poll schedule today The Election Commission of India will announce the poll schedule for the Karnataka Assembly elections at 11:30 AM today. 09:58 (IST) 29 Mar 2023 Karnataka election schedule: Welcome to live blog! Hello readers, welcome to Financial Express Online Live blog! Catch live updates on the Karnataka election schedule here. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the ECI had introduced the facility to Vote-from-Home (VFH) for people above 80 years of age and those with disabilities for the upcoming elections, adding that the entire process will be videographer. There are 5.21 crore voters in the state, including 2.59 women voters. The number also includes 16,976 centenarians, 4,699 third gender and 9.17 lakh first-time voters.