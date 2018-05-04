Karnataka Assembly election 2018: Supreme Court halts Janardhan Reddy’s bid to campaign for brother in Bellary

The Supreme Court today rejected BJP leader G Janardhan Reddy’s pleas seeking permission to campaign for his brother for the upcoming Assembly polls in Karnataka. Reddy’s brother G Somasekhaar is party’s candidate from Bellary city. The party has also fielded Karunakar Reddy, his elder brother and a former MP, from Harapanahalli.

Reddy had moved two pleas in the Supreme Court. While the first plea urged the SC to allow him to campaign in Bellary City in support of his brother, the second plea had sought permission to allow him to cast vote in Bellary. However, the Supreme Court dismissed both pleas on grounds that they have no merit.

Janardhan Reddy, a former state minister, is a mining baron and was behind bars for many years. He is currently out on bail.

The Congress party has been raking up the issue of Reddy brothers to target the BJP over its claim that corruption is rampant under Siddaramaiah government.

Reddy brothers shot to fame in 2008 and were a key factor behind the installation of BJP’s first government in southern India. But Janardhan Reddy was later arrested and sent to jail for his involvement in corruption cases related to illegal mining of ore.

The court had in January 2015 granted him bail on certain terms which included barring him from visit to home district Bellary. He had also filed a plea in the Supreme Court in January this year to allow him to live permanently in Bellary but the same was rejected by the court.