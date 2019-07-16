Karnataka crisis LIVE: Supreme Court to hear pleas of 15 rebel MLAs today

Karnataka Assembly crisis, Karnataka political crisis LIVE: Supreme Court to hear pleas of rebel MLAs on Tuesday.

Karnataka government crisis LIVE: The Supreme Court will hear pleas of 15 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs on Tuesday seeking directions be issued to Karnataka Speaker Ramesh Kumar to accept their resignation from the House. The court was dealing with the plea of 10 rebel MLAs on July 12 but on Monday it agreed to hear five more MLAs. Earlier on July 12, the court had asked the Speaker to maintain status quo on the issue.

The Supreme Court is likely to examine weighty constitutional issues in the resignation and disqualification of 15 rebel MLAs of Karnataka’s ruling coalition.

The 10 rebel MLAs on whose petition the status quo was ordered till Tuesday are — Pratap Gouda Patil, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Byrati Basavaraj, BC Patil, ST Somashekhar, Arbail Shivaram Hebbar, Mahesh Kumathalli, K Gopalaiah, AH Vishwanath and Narayana Gowda. The five MLAs who moved the court later are — Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, N Nagaraj, Munirathna and Roshan Baig.