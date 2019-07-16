Karnataka crisis LIVE: Supreme Court to hear pleas of 15 rebel MLAs today

Karnataka government crisis LIVE: The Supreme Court will hear pleas of 15 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs on Tuesday seeking directions be issued to Karnataka Speaker Ramesh Kumar to accept their resignation from the House. The court was dealing with the plea of 10 rebel MLAs on July 12 but on Monday it agreed to hear five more MLAs. Earlier on July 12, the court had asked the Speaker to maintain status quo on the issue.
The Supreme Court is likely to examine weighty constitutional issues in the resignation and disqualification of 15 rebel MLAs of Karnataka’s ruling coalition.
The 10 rebel MLAs on whose petition the status quo was ordered till Tuesday are — Pratap Gouda Patil, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Byrati Basavaraj, BC Patil, ST Somashekhar, Arbail Shivaram Hebbar, Mahesh Kumathalli, K Gopalaiah, AH Vishwanath and Narayana Gowda. The five MLAs who moved the court later are — Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, N Nagaraj, Munirathna and Roshan Baig.
The counsel for the rebels MLAs said that Speaker Ramesh Kumar has not decided on the resignation of the MLAs to bind them with the party whip and disqualify them from the membership if they violate the whip on the floor of the House.
In its observation last week, the Supreme Court had said that apart from the question of maintainability of the writ petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution by the MLAs, the court it needs to address as to whether the Speaker is obligated to decide on the disqualification proceedings before accepting the resignation of MLAs.
On Monday, five more MLAs mentioned their application before a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta seeking impleadment as parties to the pending plea on which it was ordered that the Speaker would not take any decision till Tuesday on the resignations and disqualifications. The bench allowed senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi who mentioned the matter for all the 15 MLAs to amend the petition for expanding the grounds in support of their stand to resign.