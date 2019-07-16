  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Karnataka crisis LIVE: Supreme Court to hear pleas of 15 rebel MLAs today

Karnataka crisis LIVE: Supreme Court to hear pleas of 15 rebel MLAs today

By: |
Updated:Jul 16, 2019 8:09:20 am

Karnataka news, Karnataka crisis Supreme Court hearing LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court is hearing a battery of petitions filed by rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs. The MLAs are seeking an order for Karnataka Speaker Ramesh Kumar to accept their resignations.

karnataka assembly, karnataka crisis, karnataka government crisisKarnataka Assembly crisis, Karnataka political crisis LIVE: Supreme Court to hear pleas of rebel MLAs on Tuesday.

Karnataka government crisis LIVE: The Supreme Court will hear pleas of 15 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs on Tuesday seeking directions be issued to Karnataka Speaker Ramesh Kumar to accept their resignation from the House. The court was dealing with the plea of 10 rebel MLAs on July 12 but on Monday it agreed to hear five more MLAs. Earlier on July 12, the court had asked the Speaker to maintain status quo on the issue.

The Supreme Court is likely to examine weighty constitutional issues in the resignation and disqualification of 15 rebel MLAs of Karnataka’s ruling coalition.

The 10 rebel MLAs on whose petition the status quo was ordered till Tuesday are — Pratap Gouda Patil, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Byrati Basavaraj, BC Patil, ST Somashekhar, Arbail Shivaram Hebbar, Mahesh Kumathalli, K Gopalaiah, AH Vishwanath and Narayana Gowda. The five MLAs who moved the court later are — Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, N Nagaraj, Munirathna and Roshan Baig.

Live Blog

08:09 (IST)16 Jul 2019
Karnataka assembly crisis: Why Speaker is not accepting resignations?

The counsel for the rebels MLAs said that Speaker Ramesh Kumar has not decided on the resignation of the MLAs to bind them with the party whip and disqualify them from the membership if they violate the whip on the floor of the House.

08:05 (IST)16 Jul 2019
Karnataka government crisis LIVE: Can Speaker disqualify MLAs before accepting resignations?

In its observation last week, the Supreme Court had said that apart from the question of maintainability of the writ petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution by the MLAs, the court it needs to address as to whether the Speaker is obligated to decide on the disqualification proceedings before accepting the resignation of MLAs.

07:49 (IST)16 Jul 2019
Karnataka political crisis: 5 more rebels MLAs move SC

On Monday, five more MLAs mentioned their application before a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta seeking impleadment as parties to the pending plea on which it was ordered that the Speaker would not take any decision till Tuesday on the resignations and disqualifications. The bench allowed senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi who mentioned the matter for all the 15 MLAs to amend the petition for expanding the grounds in support of their stand to resign.

The resignations of 13 Congress and three Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs has plunged the HD Kumaraswamy government in Karanataka into a crisis. The 13-month-old coalition government faces the risk of losing majority in the Assembly which has 224 chairs. Two more independent MLAs have resigned from Kumaraswamy's government and pledged support to the BJP. The saffron party has 105 MLAs in the currently assembly and is the single largest party. With the support of the two independents, the party has support of 107 MLAs. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy will seek a vote of confidence of the state Assembly on July 18.
Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop