Karnataka bypolls results Live Updates: Litmus test for BJP’s BS Yediyurappa as counting of votes begins at 8 AM

Updated:Dec 09, 2019 7:43:01 am

Karnataka Assembly Byelection results Live Updates: The outcome will decide the fate of the four-month-old BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government. The ruling BJP needs to win at least six seats to remain in the majority.

Counting of votes polled in the December 5 byelections to 15 assembly constituencies in Karnataka will begin on Monday at 8 AM amid tight security. The results are likely to be declared by the afternoon. The outcome will decide the fate of the four-month-old BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government. Heavy security has been deployed at 11 counting centres and other places around the state. The government has imposed prohibitory orders and clamped down on activities to check the law and order situation. Twelve of the 15 seats were previously held by the Congress and the remaining three by the Janata Dal Secular (JDS). The polling took place on December 5. According to the Election Commission, 67.91% polling was recorded. The ruling BJP needs to win at least six seats to remain in the majority. The assembly will still have two vacant seats where bypolls were not due to pending litigation in the High Court. BJP’s strongman and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had won the confidence motion on July 29 after the effective strength of the 225-member assembly came down to 208 and the majority mark to 105. The BJP has 105 MLAs in the current Assembly.

    07:43 (IST)09 Dec 2019
    Karnataka bypolls: Two seats still vacant

    Bypolls were held in 15 seats, since there is ongoing litigation in the Karnataka High Court over the results of two seats -- Muski (Raichur district) and R.R. Nagar (Bengaluru) in the May 2018 Assembly elections.

    07:41 (IST)09 Dec 2019
    Karnataka Assembly byelection 2019

    The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress contested in all the 15 Assembly seats, while the JD(S) of HD Kumaraswamy in 12 seats.

    07:38 (IST)09 Dec 2019
    Karnataka bypolls results: The 15 seats

    Polling took place on December 5 in the state. A total of 15 of 17 seats went to the polls -- Athani, Kagawad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranebennur, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapur, Hoskote, KR Pura, Yeswanthpur, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivajinagar, Krishnarajpet and Hunsur.

    07:35 (IST)09 Dec 2019
    Karnataka bypolls: 67.9% polling recorded

    Around 67.9 per cent (26 lakh) of the 38 lakh voters cast their ballot in Thursday's by elections in 15 Karnataka Assembly segments.

    07:33 (IST)09 Dec 2019
    Karnataka byelection results: Tight security at counting centres

    Heavy security has been deployed at all 11 counting centres and other places. The state government has imposed prohibitory orders and clamped down on activities that could disturb law and order.

    07:31 (IST)09 Dec 2019
    Karnataka bypolls results: Counting to begin at 8 AM

    Counting of votes in crucial Karnataka assembly bypolls will begin at 8 AM amid tight security. Polling took place on December 5 across 15 of the 17 vacant seats.

    The bypolls were held to fill the vacancies caused by the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs, whose revolt led to collapse of the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July and paved the way for BJP to come to power. A total of 15 of 17 seats went to the polls -- Athani, Kagawad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranebennur, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapur, Hoskote, KR Pura, Yeswanthpur, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivajinagar, Krishnarajpet and Hunsur. Twelve of the 15 seats were held by the Congress and three by JD(S).
