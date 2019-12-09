Karnataka bypolls results Live Updates: Litmus test for BJP’s BS Yediyurappa as counting of votes begins at 8 AM

Will BS Yediyurappa government survive? Karnataka bypolls results today

Counting of votes polled in the December 5 byelections to 15 assembly constituencies in Karnataka will begin on Monday at 8 AM amid tight security. The results are likely to be declared by the afternoon. The outcome will decide the fate of the four-month-old BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government. Heavy security has been deployed at 11 counting centres and other places around the state. The government has imposed prohibitory orders and clamped down on activities to check the law and order situation. Twelve of the 15 seats were previously held by the Congress and the remaining three by the Janata Dal Secular (JDS). The polling took place on December 5. According to the Election Commission, 67.91% polling was recorded. The ruling BJP needs to win at least six seats to remain in the majority. The assembly will still have two vacant seats where bypolls were not due to pending litigation in the High Court. BJP’s strongman and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had won the confidence motion on July 29 after the effective strength of the 225-member assembly came down to 208 and the majority mark to 105. The BJP has 105 MLAs in the current Assembly.

