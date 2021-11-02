Karnataka Assembly Bypolls Results Live: Counting of votes for Sindgi, Hangal today

The Congress, by ensuring a win, wants to give momentum for its preparations in the run-up to 2023 assembly polls.

Karnataka Bypolls Results 2021 Live Coverage: Counting of votes for the October 30 bypolls in Sindgi and Hangal assembly constituencies in Karnataka will take place today. There are 19 candidates in the fray from the two constituencies, including six from Sindgi and 13 from Hangal. Two candidates from Sindgi are women. A good voter turnout was recorded in both the constituencies with 69 per cent in Sindgi and 84 per cent in Hangal. The by-elections have been necessitated as the seats fell vacant following the death of Sindgi JD(S) legislator M C Managuli and BJP’s C M Udasi from Hangal.

While Ramesh Bhusanur, who came second behind Managuli in the 2018 polls, is the BJP candidate from Sindgi, Shivaraj Sajjanar is its candidate from the Hangal constituency. The Congress has named M C Managuli’s son Ashok Managuli, who has joined the party, as its candidate from Sindgi, while former MLC Srinivas Mane is its candidate from Hangal. The JD(S) has fielded 33-year-old postgraduate Naziya Shakeel Ahmed Angadi from Sindgi and 35-year-old B.E, M.Tech graduate Niyaz Shaikh from Hangal. The Congress, by ensuring a win, wants to give momentum for its preparations in the run-up to 2023 assembly polls in the state, while the JD(S) is looking to retain the Sindgi seat and thereby prove that it still commands a support base in the northern districts.

