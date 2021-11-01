Karnataka Assembly Bypolls Results 2021: Counting of votes tomorrow for Sindgi, Hangal by-elections

The by-polls are being seen as an electoral challenge for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who took charge after BS Yeddiyurappa resigned from the post in July this year.

Karnataka Bypolls Results 2021 Latest Update: Counting of voters for by-polls to two assembly constituencies – Sindgi and Hangal – in Karnataka will take place tomororw. As per the state election commission, approximate 69 per cent polling was recorded in the Sindgi assembly constituency while 84 per cent in Hangal. As many as 19 candidates are in the fray from the two constituencies. There are six candidates from Sindgi and 13 from Hangal.

The by-polls were necessitated as the seats fell vacant following the death of Sindgi JD(S) legislator M C Managuli and BJP’s C M Udasi from Hangal. While the BJP has fielded Ramesh Bhusanur from Sindgi, Shivaraj Sajjanar is its candidate from Hangal constituency. The opposition Congress has named M C Managuli’s son Ashok Managuli from Sindgi while former MLC Srinivas Mane has contested from Hangal. The JD(S) has fielded 33-year-old post graduate Naziya Shakeel Ahmed Angadi from Sindgi and 35-year-old B.E, M.Tech graduate Niyaz Shaikh from Hangal.

The by-polls are being seen as an electoral challenge for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who took charge after BS Yeddiyurappa resigned from the post in July this year. Retaining Hangal is even more important for him as it is the neighbouring constituency to his Shiggaon assembly segment.

The Congress, by ensuring a win, wants to give momentum for its preparations in the run up to 2023 assembly polls in the state, while the JD(S) is looking to retain Sindgi seat and thereby prove that it still commands a support base in the northern districts.